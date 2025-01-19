Quiz: Which Character From “The Birdcage” Are You?

The past few weeks I’ve had the immense pleasure of revisiting so many of my favorite movies about gay men for this list I made with Kayla and Drew, all of which have aged at various levels of goodness. So much of The Birdcage did not age well, but so much of it is simply timeless and an utter delight. Perhaps you agree. Perhaps you aspire to dress like a character on The Birdcage!

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

