Bisexual Icon Reneé Rapp is Making Waves by Being Hilarious on the Mean Girls Press Tour

If your social media algorithms are anything like mine, Noted Bisexual Reneé Rapp is really having a moment. She is the highlight of every Mean Girls interview, she is providing hilarious sound bites and meme-able moments on all the talk shows she graces, and she is just being a goddamn delight at every turn.

What I love about her interviews is her unapologetic queerness. Whether she’s joking about Regina George being a lesbian, flirting with her costars, or just doing that thing she does with her eyebrows, she’s not letting anyone forget she’s bisexual, and I love that for her, and for us. She’s the kind of celebrity that would have helped me out of the closet a lot sooner if I had known her as a teenager, and I am so happy for the teens who have her today. When Stephen Colbert asked her if she had anything to say to her Regina George predecessor Rachel McAdams, she said simply, “Date me?” and I think that’s beautiful.

Some people don’t like her just saying whatever she wants in these interviews, but what’s clear to me is that she’s having fun. It’s so much more enjoyable to watch someone make their own enjoyment during what has to be an exhausting press tour and be entertaining as hell instead of just giving the same boiler-plate answers every time. People accuse her of not having “media training” but I disagree. I think Reneé knows exactly what she’s doing. While I’m sure this isn’t 100% of Reneé, I believe this celebrity persona is a genuine part of her, and I admire her for being so bold and funny and flirty and earnest.

Unrelated but my favorite moment that has come across my TikTok in the past few days was a clip from this Variety interview with the cast of Mean Girls where Auli’i Cravalho was showing off her double jointed arm and used Reneé’s knee to do so. The face journey Reneé goes on had me laughing for a long time.

Now on to Act II

+ Related, Mean Girls is doing well at the Box Office and also in my heart (I loved the movie despite them doing “Stupid with Love” dirty and have already seen it twice don’t @ me if you didn’t like it)

+ Ariana DeBose also didn’t think the Critic’s Choice joke about her “thinking” she’s a singer was funny

+ The Emmys are tonight and more queer wins could be in our future

+ The Last of Us has cast the queer character Dina for season two

+ A new Fear Street movie is coming, here’s hoping The Prom Queen is as queer as the first Fear Street trilogy

+ Harley Quinn is going on Spring Break with a special DC comics release

+ The last first trailer for Station 19 is here…fingers crossed for a Maya/Carina happy ending!

+ Queer artist Apolonia Sokol talks Frida Kahlo and upcoming documentary

+ Queer actor Aisha Dee is in an Australian miniseries that is now on Hulu called Safe Home that looks deeply unsettling (pos)

+ Billie Eilish gave more than just the theme song to the new season of True Detective

+ Queer actor Arienne Mandi (who you probably know from The L Word: Generation Q) has been cast in season two of The Night Agent

+ And if you want a laugh, this headline reads “Beyond gay – 40 celebrities you didn’t know were LGBT” then proceeds to list the most famously queer people in the universe — but hey, maybe there’s someone on this list you didn’t know about