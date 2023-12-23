Reine #55: Vacation Injection

By

cw: needles! 💉

The words Vacation Injection are over a 10 panel comic illustration of a bunch of queer people in a hotel room hanging out. One person asks the other to help with their testosterone. At first people think their asking for the gel rub, but it's an injection needle. Everyone thinks they will be able to help but gets too nervous. In the end, person who has practice "vaccinating my livestock all the time" is the one who can get the job done!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF+ and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a comic artist, designer, and gender nonconforming lesbian werewolf. Her work is inspired by risograph printing and American traditional tattooing. She loves weight lifting and hiking. Support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 57 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!