Reine #43: Shopping

In pink, yellow, and green panels, the character is looking at a laptop and says "New Year, New Me! Let's buy some gym clothes." They look at their 5 year old, torn pants and say "My sweats have too many holes. Time to get some new ones!" Turning back to the computer, they say "Ooh maybe some gym shorts too while I'm here? For the free shipping." They continue to online shop, saying "New shirt? Gym bag! Sports bras, duh. HAT!" Their total is $$$$ so they click the X on their cart. Anyway...

Just the sweatpants. Buy only the sweatpants.

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 45 articles for us.

