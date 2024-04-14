Friends: what a delight it is to have a friend, especially a best friend. This is a quiz about who would be your queer celebrity best friend hypothetically which is really about what we all look for in a friend that we can have until the end. I’m gonna be honest the feed of buzz did a quiz like this and it did really well so I thought, well surely I could do the same, BUT MAKE IT GAY. And so I did here we go:
Quiz: Who is Your Queer Celebrity BFF?
Riese
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3178 articles for us.