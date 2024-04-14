Quiz: Who is Your Queer Celebrity BFF?

Friends: what a delight it is to have a friend, especially a best friend. This is a quiz about who would be your queer celebrity best friend hypothetically which is really about what we all look for in a friend that we can have until the end. I’m gonna be honest the feed of buzz did a quiz like this and it did really well so I thought, well surely I could do the same, BUT MAKE IT GAY. And so I did here we go:

Who is Your Queer Celebrity BFF?

Pick a friendship vice:(Required)
Pick a friendship virtue:(Required)
Pick a food:(Required)
Pick a fictional pair of best friends:(Required)
Pick a friendship movie:(Required)
Pick a project to do with your best friend:(Required)
Pick a friendship quote:(Required)
At the party your BFF is always:(Required)
Pick a niche topic to geek out on with your pal:(Required)
Pick some animal friends:(Required)
Who do you *think* is your queer celebrity BFF? (this question is optional and won't override your other answers, but it could be a tie-breaker)

