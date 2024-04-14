Quiz: Who is Your Queer Celebrity BFF?

Venting about the same problem over and over to your friends with no intention of solving it

Having a best friend you love so much and who gets all of your weirdo needs so acutely that neither of you bother to make any additional close friends besides each other

Gossip

Going absolutely nuclear on anyone who f*cks with your friends, even if they don't want you to

Turning normal friendships into high-stakes creative or professional collaborations

Being in love with your best friend

Having so many specific private jokes and bits with your best friend that you are generally insufferable for anyone else to hang out with