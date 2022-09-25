Quiz: Which Queer-Coded Disney Villain Are You?

Tis the season for dark quizzes about spooky, sexy subject matter. Remember when you watched those family-friendly movies with that one villain? Remember how you were mysteriously drawn to that one specific villain? Spoiler alert: You’re gay, and so are those villains. If you have yet to come up with a brilliant costume for your local queer dance party, look no further than this quiz, which will ultimately decide your villainous fate. But beware! This questionnaire is not for the faint of heart! It’s a Triple Ds: dark, dirty, and dykey. Expect questions about sex, death, and horrors.

Choose an animal sidekick:(Required)
Choose a superpower:(Required)
What are you most into?(Required)
How would you identify?(Required)
Choose a dramatic villain death:(Required)
Choose a color scheme:(Required)
What's your vice?(Required)
Pick a Halloween anthem:(Required)
What tea are you sipping on?(Required)
What was your favorite class in middle school?(Required)
Which one of these places speaks to you?(Required)
What's your weapon of choice?(Required)
What's your preferred method of transportation for arriving at the final battle?(Required)

