Tis the season for dark quizzes about spooky, sexy subject matter. Remember when you watched those family-friendly movies with that one villain? Remember how you were mysteriously drawn to that one specific villain? Spoiler alert: You’re gay, and so are those villains. If you have yet to come up with a brilliant costume for your local queer dance party, look no further than this quiz, which will ultimately decide your villainous fate. But beware! This questionnaire is not for the faint of heart! It’s a Triple Ds: dark, dirty, and dykey. Expect questions about sex, death, and horrors.
Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Em now lives in Los Angeles where she does many odd jobs in addition to writing. When she's not sending 7-minute voice messages to friends and family, she enjoys swimming, yoga, candle-making, tarot, drag, and talking about the Enneagram.
Em has written 18 articles for us.
Maleficent! Hell yeah
Was gunning for either Maleficent or Rasputin (hey, Disney owns 20th Cen Fox now!) but got Cruella. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Ursula!!!
This write up is so good:
“ Queen of the sea, you are unlike all other villains of this universe. Sure, you might live in a dark cave-like hideaway with the souls of those you’ve cast spells on, but you’re also extremely fun and very personable for a villain! You are theatrical and over-the-top, but don’t stop hunny because the people love you!”
I got Shego from Kim Possible and I’m not sure that it’s true, but it is the most flattering quiz result I’ve ever gotten!
shego! truly a formative queer coded villain for me
I got Hades from Hercules and I love that for me
the Sanderson sisters!! I should really watch Hocus Pocus