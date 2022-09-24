We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Introducing the A+ Discount Marketplace!

By

Okay, so, this is exciting! This is the very nascent, brand new version of a space where A+ members can get discounts with partners of Autostraddle! The goal of this marketplace is to support all things independent. By being an A+ member, you are supporting independent queer media and everything we do here. LITERALLY, A+ memberships fund half of our whole budget, and mostly we just use that to pay our queer and trans team! Then, now, as of today, you get cool discounts for supporting indie businesses, especially ones that are indie, that are LGBTQ, women and POC-owned. We are prioritizing indie partners because we know what it’s like to be an indie business and we know that the people in our audience like to shop small.

Thie A+ Discount Marketplace is going to grow in perpuity as we welcome more partners, but for starters, we encourage you to shop with our first 9! Thank you for being an A+ member, and if you haven’t joined yet, there are few better ways to make sure Autostraddle sticks around than by joining A+! Honestly, do you remember those coupon books? It’s like, you buy into the coupon book, you support a good cause, and then you get to enjoy discounts all year? It feels a lot like that! We hope that if you’re an A+ member, that you’ll enjoy and also stay tuned for more cool, indie partners to shop with!

Current Partners Include:

$10 off orders of $35+ with Aisle

three models display aisle's period underwear

$25 off orders of $125+ with Babeland

several pink and purple sex toys of various shades are seen here pictured against a peachy pink background

10% off with Both& Apparel

a white trans masc model shows off lavender swim trunks in front of a stony beach

20% off with Dovetail Workwear

two Black models show off plaid shirts, work pants and work boots from dovetail workwear

15% off with Fishwife

a gorgeous display of various fishwife canned fish offerings, tins open, upon a golden velvet background, dotted with fruits and vegetables

15% off with Fly By Jing

an image of a delicious dumpling being dipped into fly by jing's zhong sauce by femme, nail-polish decorated hands

$25 off $125 or more with Good Vibes

two femmes (whose faces you cannot see) lie in white underwear in bed, holding a womanizer style vibrator

30% with GWBB

a model shows a GWBB tank top, boxer briefs and beanie

10% Off in NYC with Solid Wiggles

the cosmos jelly cake featuring light starry swirls in a daark background with strange symbols in pink and yellow decorations

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? VISIT THE MARKETPLACE!!!

