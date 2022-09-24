Introducing the A+ Discount Marketplace!

Okay, so, this is exciting! This is the very nascent, brand new version of a space where A+ members can get discounts with partners of Autostraddle! The goal of this marketplace is to support all things independent. By being an A+ member, you are supporting independent queer media and everything we do here. LITERALLY, A+ memberships fund half of our whole budget, and mostly we just use that to pay our queer and trans team! Then, now, as of today, you get cool discounts for supporting indie businesses, especially ones that are indie, that are LGBTQ, women and POC-owned. We are prioritizing indie partners because we know what it’s like to be an indie business and we know that the people in our audience like to shop small.

Thie A+ Discount Marketplace is going to grow in perpuity as we welcome more partners, but for starters, we encourage you to shop with our first 9! Thank you for being an A+ member, and if you haven’t joined yet, there are few better ways to make sure Autostraddle sticks around than by joining A+! Honestly, do you remember those coupon books? It’s like, you buy into the coupon book, you support a good cause, and then you get to enjoy discounts all year? It feels a lot like that! We hope that if you’re an A+ member, that you’ll enjoy and also stay tuned for more cool, indie partners to shop with!

Current Partners Include:

$10 off orders of $35+ with Aisle

$25 off orders of $125+ with Babeland

10% off with Both& Apparel

20% off with Dovetail Workwear

15% off with Fishwife

15% off with Fly By Jing

$25 off $125 or more with Good Vibes

30% with GWBB

10% Off in NYC with Solid Wiggles