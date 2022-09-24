Introducing the A+ Discount Marketplace!

Okay, so, this is exciting! This is the very nascent, brand new version of a space where A+ members can get discounts with partners of Autostraddle! The goal of this marketplace is to support all things independent. By being an A+ member, you are supporting independent queer media and everything we do here. LITERALLY, A+ memberships fund half of our whole budget, and mostly we just use that to pay our queer and trans team! Then, now, as of today, you get cool discounts for supporting indie businesses, especially ones that are indie, that are LGBTQ, women and POC-owned. We are prioritizing indie partners because we know what it’s like to be an indie business and we know that the people in our audience like to shop small.
Thie A+ Discount Marketplace is going to grow in perpuity as we welcome more partners, but for starters, we encourage you to shop with our first 9! Thank you for being an A+ member, and if you haven’t joined yet, there are few better ways to make sure Autostraddle sticks around than by joining A+! Honestly, do you remember those coupon books? It’s like, you buy into the coupon book, you support a good cause, and then you get to enjoy discounts all year? It feels a lot like that! We hope that if you’re an A+ member, that you’ll enjoy and also stay tuned for more cool, indie partners to shop with!
this is so cooooool
also dovetail’s overalls are *chef’s kiss*. got lucky and found a pair that fit me at goodwill several years back and they truly have been my go-to work pair ever since
I really like this idea! Out of all the memberships I’ve ever had for websites/podcasts/etc., A+ is by far the best at continually evolving with fun new perks. The cost of a membership was worth it to me back when I first subscribed, but even more so now. Thank you Nico!
Absolutely going to second this! Keep up the good work!
WHAAAAAAAT
🙌🏼🎊✨💯👏🏼LOOOOOOVE THIS!!!!!
This is so awesome!!
Looks like the discount code for Dovetail isn’t working? Not sure if the code is wrong or they haven’t activated it on their end, but it’s telling me the code is not valid