Holiday Gift Guide: What To Buy for Someone Who Is Very Tired

The amount of times I’ve heard “I’m good, just tired” during small talk exchanges is both countless and overwhelming. I don’t blame anyone for this response, as the amount of times I’ve used it is also countless and overwhelming.

Sure, we’re tired from the demands and complications that come from the holiday season, but our collective fatigue goes so much deeper than that. We’re tired because it’s darker and colder outside. We’re tired from working non-stop. We’re tired from being constantly ill. We’re tired from navigating boundaries with family, keeping up with friends, or navigating our relationships. But we’re also tired from living in this horrible economy and political climate and feeling helpless in learning about the new atrocities of the world on a day-to-day basis.

On some (or all levels), we’re all tired. I guarantee one of the people on your holiday gift list is in dire need of a fix for fatigue. Maybe it’s you (it’s definitely me). I can’t promise to fix chronic fatigue from prolonged trauma, but I can help you find a gift for your tired friend/girlfriend/situationship/spouse/co-worker. Hopefully I can save you the energy of looking for gifts for your tired friends, so you, too, are also less tired. It’s really a win-win for everyone!

I’ve divided gift options into the three major categories I think of when shopping for someone who’s chronically burnt out. In general, I’ve noticed great energy-restorative gifts are typically food- or drink-related, wellness based, or some sort of lifehack gadget that genuinely makes everyday tasks easier.

Giftable Food & Drink

Food or drink gifts are an excellent option for that loved one who never seems to have time to take care of themselves. I often cringe at the trendy concept of “self-care;” for those of us who are chronically fatigued, a candle and face mask aren’t going to do much. Instead, try gifting an item that makes nourishing yourself easier. Tea Drops is a great example of taking a stereotypical “self-care” thing and making it practical. You don’t have to worry about the mess of the teabag or throwing away the sachet. You just drop it in, and it tastes incredible. On a grander scale, Spoonful of Comfort and Wolferman’s Bakery offer full meals presented as gifts. It takes the stress away from deciding what to eat, gathering the ingredients, and making the thing. This book could also be a really great tool for anyone who just generally struggles to feed themselves when exhausted! Oh, and this snack was a college staple for me (a chronically fatigued, sleep deprived overachiever).

Wellness

Despite my aversion to the term “self-care,” I admit that there are some products in the cutesy wellness space that a friend might really benefit from. This super aesthetic yoga deck could be a great option for your overworked corporate friend. Many cheaper versions of this acupuncture mat exist, but they essentially all just help with lymphatic drainage, recovery, and stress relief. Similarly, this ridiculous looking cap is life-changing, even if your loved one doesn’t get headaches! I use it most nights before bed just to help me shut my brain off. Any topical magnesium product can be great for folks who are tired from tension and stress stored in the body. I can’t scream enough about how wonderful the mindfulness/meditation app Headspace is! You can give different increments of subscriptions so it doesn’t have to break the bank.

Appliances/Gadgets

1. Spill-proof Portable Blender ($50)

2. Vegetable Chopper ($12)

3. Tile Mate ($48)

4. WaterH Boost Smart Water Bottle ($55)

5. Programmable Coffee Maker ($69)

I love a good gadget. Even more, I love a good gadget that makes my life easier. Similar to the food and drink gifts, these are practical yet giftable tools you can give a friend who is short on time and/or brainspace. Hate having to clean a whole blender every time you want a smoothie? Try this small, portable, washable blender instead. Get overwhelmed from meal prep? Try this all-in-one veggie chopper. Chronically dehydrated (most of us are)? Try this smart water bottle that helps you track your water intake and reminds you when it’s time to take a sip. The tile mate is just a different version of an AirTag, which is the perfect gift for your tired, neurodivergent friend who is always losing things. Finally, this very cute programmable coffee maker by Drew Barrymore allows you to program your coffee so that the smell of it brewing wakes you up. It’s luxurious and practical.

As the tired friend who would love any of these gifts, I invite you to share any other great gifts you’ve given or received that have helped with being constantly burnt out. We could also use a little restoration right now.