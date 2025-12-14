Quiz: Which Lesbian Christmas Movie Are You?

Are you the kind of girl and/or guy and/or nonbinary person who spends the holidays battling chaotic dysfunctional families? Or perhaps you feel slightly discombobulated by the possibility of your favorite spruce tree being used for the Governor’s holiday celebration, or that you left your gloves at Frankenbergs with that little shop girl in the hat? Well, find out for sure which Sapphic Christmas movie is your vibe with this fun holiday quiz.

