Happy holigays to you! As a gift, I have prepared this quiz! I give you this gift every Sunday, but this one feels gift-ier, because it’s a quiz ABOUT gifts! Hope you enjoy!

Which Archetypical Queer Holiday Gift Are You?

What of the following would you be the most likely to make?(Required)
What’s a gift you would like to give to a friend?(Required)
What’s a practical gift you would like to receive?(Required)
Which of the following would you most like to dress up as for Halloween?(Required)
Which of the following best describes a book you would want to read?(Required)
Pick a queer film:(Required)
Which queer event would you be most likely to attend?(Required)
What sounds like the best kind of trip?(Required)
Which winter activity would you like to do today if you could?(Required)
Pick a soup:(Required)
Pick a wintry mocktail flavor combination:(Required)

