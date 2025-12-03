30 Gifts for Gay Geeks

As a self-identified geek/nerd, I am here to help you shop for the lovable weirdos in your life who are so very passionate about something that it is basically their entire personality. I am chaos, so I actually fall into all of these categories, like a big nerdy smorgasbord, and have only selected things I either own or would want to own.

The thing about geeks is, there’s usually an obvious option. You can buy a book nerd some books, a puzzler some puzzles, etc. Plus they’re the easiest people to buy gift cards for, because they are practically co-owners of their favorite place to get their geeky things. And there are some obvious things on these lists, in case you truly don’t know where to start, but most things on these lists are for people who want to think outside the box. Either because you’re pretty sure your friend already owns every D&D companion guide book on the planet, you have no idea which video games your cousin already has in their library, or you don’t think your partner could fit a single extra book into your home, a lot of these gift suggestions are things to complement their obsession. Accessories to aid their passions, things that let them wear their love for Their Thing on their sleeve, etc.

Hopefully this will inspire you to shop for your favorite freaks and geeks, or at the very least, give you some keywords to use when shopping for your nerdy friend whose interests are outside your general purview.

Gifts for Book Nerds

Of course, for starters, the Autostraddle x For Them gay book nerd hats: the banned books reader hat and the read a f*cking book hat! Also, a bundle of the first two issues of the Autostraddle print magazine would make a great gift for a gay who likes to read.

And here are some more bookish gifts to consider:

Book lovers are easy to please with a Bookshop.org gift card, sure. But if you want to go above and beyond for your favorite bookworm, here are some ideas to either celebrate their passion or make their reading experience a little more cozy, cute, or fun. Think cute, creative — or even personalized — bookmarks. Totes that scream their love of books to the world (the Queer Liberation Library is also a great cause, and they have mugs and shirts!). Accessories to add some comfort to their reading experience, whether they prefer e-books or physical. (The e-reader page turner has genuinely changed my life; I can get cozier than ever before without needing my non-book-holding hand to be free/accessible to the e-reader.) You can also find a lot of really fun tiny gay zines on Etsy; I chose a sad gay vampire one because I am a sad gay vampire, but you can easily find one to fit your needs.

Also, if the book lover you’re buying for likes keeping track of what they read and maybe enjoys some arts and crafts now and then, I highly recommend a book journal. There are many different kinds out there, but the general idea of them is a fun way to track the books you read. Along with being able to do peaceful activities like coloring within, they often also come with mini challenges inside; for example, the one I use has an A-Z Challenge, and also a US map that lets you color in the states as you read books set there. It’s my pride and joy and I love updating it so much. You can print out mini book covers to fill it, or draw in an approximation of the book covers, and it’s really satisfying to watch the book fill up page by page.

Gifts for Gaymers

Similar to book nerds, gaymers can be satisfied with a gift card to their gaming console shop of choice (Playstation, Steam, etc), because being a gamer can get expensive fast. But if you’re here reading this list, you probably want more creative options than that, and I’m here to provide. Of course, you COULD just buy them a gay game directly: Date Everything, The Last of Us, Stray Gods, Baldur’s Gate 3, etc, depending on their favorite types of games. But it’s hard to know what games people have or want so accessories are a fun way to personalize their gaming experience. Whether it’s getting them something new they don’t have, like a solid set of gaming headphones for maximum immersion and great communication (I included the industry “best” but there are perfectly good gaming headphones for casual gamers for slightly cheaper, though still not exactly cheap), or (if you’re looking to sink more dough into the gift), a gaming chair to keep them comfy during marathon sessions.

You can also find versions of their current equipment that reflects their interest. For example, I’m obsessed with my The Last of Us PS5 controller; and I have my eyes on that TLOU PC gaming mat, too. (Of course, there are a ton of other games and franchises represented in these tools, I just happen to love TLOU. There are even just pretty colors; I love my purple PS5 controller, and there are tons of PC mats to choose from.) And, if you want to think a little outside the box, their favorite video game might just have a soundtrack on vinyl you can buy them so they can enjoy the ambiance of the world they enjoy spending time in even when they’re not playing.

Gifts for TTRPGays

I personally have never met a casual D&D player. Everyone I know who plays D&D loves D&D and would never say no to more dice. And, good news for the dice goblin you’re shopping for, there are so many queer dicemakers out there you can support while also feeding a collector’s habit. (Plus, plenty more tabletop games than just D&D use dice! Hell, every set of dice comes with “regular” dice — aka D6s — so you could even just jazz up Yahtzee or Farkle.) There are some sets that are pride colors, or some that are just beautiful, hand-made trinkets by queer creators. OR if they already have so many dice they don’t know what to do with them, there are a lot of really fun dice bag options out there. Speaking of trinkets, there are also so many fun pins and jewelry that can signal themselves as TTRPG-ers to fellow nerds. If you don’t know anything about D&D but want to buy a gift for a D&D-loving friend, anything with the classic 20-sided die on it (called a D20) is bound to be a win. I personally have D20 earrings I love, but there are also cufflinks, necklaces, tie pins, and more.

Also, if you know this person loves tabletop gaming beyond D&D, there are a ton of other board games you can get for them (and maybe, if you’re into it, play with them) like Thirsty Sword Lesbians, Ticket to Ride, Queen by Midnight, and more!

Gifts for Fandom-Obsessed Gays

I might be biased when I say this, because I am one, but I think fandom people are among the easiest to shop for. Know their favorite show? Literally anything related to it will bring them joy. You can go classic with pins, stickers, and magnets — almost every nerd I know has a collection of each — and they won’t break the bank, either. Funko has POP figurines of dozens of queer characters (and everyone else, of course) that a fandom lover will cherish. You don’t have to collect Funkos to have a few hanging out on your bookshelf or desk at work!

If you DON’T know what their favorite show is, or are feeling overwhelmed by the amount of merch out there, you could also get them something to hold their fandom goodies. For example, a pin display backpack or a sticker book with pages that allow you to reuse the stickers later. Perfect for people who want to have their stickers in a place where they can see them but also don’t want to commit to putting them on a water bottle or laptop just yet. The Very Gay Sticker Pack would be perfect for this Big Gay Sticker Book.

One sort of unique thing I have found is Little Book Eaters, which makes roll-on scents inspired by fictional characters. Willow Rosenberg is the scent I currently use (because I’m a sucker for bergamot and sandalwood) but they also have other queer faves like Villanelle, Cheryl Blossom, and Emily Dickinson, plus general vibes like “Salem Witch” or “Pirate Queen”.

Gifts for Gay Puzzlers

Puzzlers come in all shapes and kinds, and so do the perfect gifts for them. From traditional puzzles to 3D puzzles, to puzzle-adjacent activities, there is a lot to choose from. For example, someone who enjoys puzzles might also enjoy building things like Book Nooks or LEGO sets. In my experience, these are as mentally challenging but oddly relaxing to do, and you get a fun, nerdy display piece for their efforts. And for an on-the-go challenge without the distraction of phone notifications, a good old-fashioned crossword puzzle book is always fun. And there’s gay puzzles made by gay people in every issue of Autostraddle’s print magazine!

If they already have plenty of puzzles and you just want to up their puzzle game, accessories that range in price from fairly cheap, like a puzzle box holder to keep their final goal on display, to decently pricey, like puzzle boards with sorting drawers that can help keep puzzles from taking up precious surfaces in the home.