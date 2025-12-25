The first year I spent the holidays alone, I told people I was “keeping it low-key.”

This was a lie….even though I am naturally an introvert.

What I meant was: I do not have the energy to perform gratitude inside a house where I had learned how to disappear.

What I meant was: I am tired of proving I healed enough to deserve a seat at the table.

What I meant was: I am choosing myself.

And that choice felt terrifying, holy, and free.

There is a particular kind of loneliness that comes with being queer during the holidays — not the cinematic kind with snow falling, sad music swelling. But the quiet administrative loneliness of logistics… Who do I text? Where do I go? What do I wear? What questions do I ask and what answers do I offer that won’t invite pity or interrogation or unsolicited reconciliation advice?

The holidays are a societal structure built around the assumption that everyone has somewhere safe to return to. And if you don’t, you are treated as an exception, a problem to be solved, a charity case to be absorbed into someone else’s tradition like a novelty ornament, a burden.

But what if being alone isn’t a tragedy? What if it’s a refusal?

My relationship to family is complicated in the way that polite conversation doesn’t allow for. I have learned that love, when conditional, is not rest. I have learned that being invited is not the same as being welcomed. I have learned that proximity to harm does not become safe just because it’s decorated with twinkle lights.

So one year, I stayed home… as in, the home I created for myself in Los Angeles.

I bought myself groceries like it was a ceremony, and I treated myself like never before. I cooked something slow, mainly because I was learning to cook (and still am). I didn’t rush anything and I didn’t judge myself. I let the day be quiet without narrating it as sad or having to fill the space of silence with anything. I wore soft clothes (the baggier the better). I cried many times — not because I was alone, but because I was finally not bracing; I was letting myself go.

That’s the part we don’t talk about enough: how exhausting togetherness can be when you are constantly editing yourself for survival. When you care so much about how others see or perceive you, even if they claim to accept and support you.

For queer people — especially queer people of color, trans and gender-nonconforming folks, survivors, estranged folks — the holidays can feel like a performance review of our lives. Are you successful enough? Are you healed enough? Are you partnered enough? Are you palatable enough now? Are you going to have kids? Are you finally getting a “real” job?