Quiz: Which Pizza Topping Best Represents Your Topping Style?

Tops! They’re just like toppings! They come in so many varieties and can really guide the vibe of the pizza. I think the pizza in this convoluted metaphor is sex? I’m not sure! I pitched this quiz mostly as a joke and my coworkers were like “no, do that.” So here we are! I expect to be hearing from my wife who is going to be like “why are you, as a bottom, making a quiz for tops?” And I do not have an answer for that. Enjoy!

Which Pizza Topping Best Represents Your Topping Style?

What’s your favorite pizza topping?(Required)
Choose an unconventional pizza topping:(Required)
Do you consider yourself a top?(Required)
Pick a top:(Required)
Pick another kind of top:(Required)
Pick someone to split a pizza with:(Required)
Choose a beverage to have with your pizza:(Required)
Pick a song title with the word Top in it:(Required)
Which type of pizza sauce do you prefer?(Required)
Pick a famous white man:(Required)

  2. Quiz invalid as mushrooms weren’t available in the list of favorite toppings. :(

    Spicy honey? Hmmm, I think being a dom would require more confidence (and experience) than I’ve got in the sexual realm ( 0 and 0).

