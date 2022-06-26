Program your computer to do all of next year's homework assignments for you

Start brewing up plans for world domination

Sign up to volunteer with injured wild animals at the Nature Center

Apply for an internship at the chemical plant so you can learn more about what they might be up to

Start an activity program at a local senior center

Look in the phonebook for local private investigators and call the first one to see if they want any help

Ask your parents if they'll take you on safari