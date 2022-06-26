Nickelodeon in the ’90s: a veritable utopia of green slime and childhood icons! From Clarissa Darling to Shelby Woo, Nickelodeon’s scripted series showed us ways to be a kid, and ways to be a girl, that I hadn’t seen on TV before. These kids were brave, and smart, and knew what they wanted. They had loyal friends, exotic pets, amazing hats, and such freedom in their adventures! I wanted to be every single one of them.
For this quiz, you’re headed to sleepaway camp! Whether it’s the dude ranch of Hey Dude!, the summer camp of Salute Your Shorts, or the four-berry heaven of A-Camp, I’ll see you there!
This! This article you just read wouldn't be possible without support from readers like you. In fact, we wouldn't be here AT ALL without reader support. We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! We need YOU to sign up for A+
to help keep this indie queer media site funded. A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year. If you can, will you join?
Join A+
Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.
Darcy has written 284 articles for us.
I got Eliza Thornberry. That’s wild….because they’re the Wild Thornber- you know what? You either get the pun or you don’t.
Shelby Woo! This entire quiz brought back such intense vibes of unpacking the twelve books I brought for the weeklong Girl Scout sleepaway camp and watching my cabin mates try to figure out My Deal
Shelby Woo. Must have been from a show I didn’t watch back then.