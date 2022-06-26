Quiz: Which ’90s Nickelodeon Heroine Are You?

Nickelodeon in the ’90s: a veritable utopia of green slime and childhood icons! From Clarissa Darling to Shelby Woo, Nickelodeon’s scripted series showed us ways to be a kid, and ways to be a girl, that I hadn’t seen on TV before. These kids were brave, and smart, and knew what they wanted. They had loyal friends, exotic pets, amazing hats, and such freedom in their adventures! I wanted to be every single one of them.

For this quiz, you’re headed to sleepaway camp! Whether it’s the dude ranch of Hey Dude!, the summer camp of Salute Your Shorts, or the four-berry heaven of A-Camp, I’ll see you there!

You've just met your cabin and it's time for an ice breaker! Your best friend would describe you as:(Required)
It's sunny here! Pick a hat:(Required)
You're headed to the lake today! Pick a throwback beach read:(Required)
It's Careers Day at camp, and your counselor asks you to dream up an extracurricular project for the coming school year. You decide you will:(Required)
Oh, no, there are thunderstorms predicted all day! Pick a board game:(Required)
After a week of bad camp food, Friday is Choose Your Own Sandwich Day! What do you order?(Required)
The kids in the cabin across the way are being really rotten to your cabin. You come up with a plan to get them back by:(Required)
Your bunkmate wants to make a friendship bracelet for you! Which pattern do you want?(Required)
Tonight is the Wilderness Campout, and you're packing your bag! You can't forget your:(Required)
Camp really has been a blast. Your favorite activity was:(Required)
There's no business like Show Business! Tonight is the Camp Talent Show! What's your act?(Required)
Aww, camp's all over! What important lesson did you learn this summer?(Required)

