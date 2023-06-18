Quiz: What’s Your Pride Vibe?

It’s Pride — ever heard of it? Perhaps you’d like to browse Autostraddle’s ongoing Pride package this year, called RAGE PARTY, because it’s about the multitudes contained by Pride, a nexus of immense joy and immense anger, of recreation and resistance. But today? Today, we’re having just silly, goofy fun with one of my famously “upsetting” quizzes in which I ask you a series of chaotic questions and then probably drag some aspect of your personality.

What are your thoughts on The Ultimatum: Queer Love sorry maybe it’s old news now but I just still keep thinking about it and had to ask hahahahaha, I'm doing great, why do you ask?(Required)
What setting for a Pride party would you LEAST like to attend?(Required)
What Pride superpower do you wish you had?(Required)
How do you think straight people should “celebrate” Pride?(Required)
Choose a rainbow snack:(Required)
Choose a Pride attitude:(Required)
What Pride nightmare sounds the scariest?(Required)
What’s your parade move?(Required)
What’s your go-to Pride accessory?(Required)
What’s your favorite of the seven deadly sins?(Required)
Pick a Pride stock image:(Required)
How are you picking your Pride fit?(Required)

