Quiz: Plan a ’90s Trip To The Mall and I’ll Tell You Which ’90s Pop Hit You Are

Sometimes when I’m making dinner I watch Defunctland videos about themed entertainment and maybe that’s why YouTube suggested I take a detour into shopping mall content, listen all I can say for sure is that eventually I ended up on a mini-documentary about the history of shopping malls in the Detroit Metro area , which’s where I grew up so we were really playing the hits! Anyhow I got very nostalgic about Briarwood mall in Ann Arbor, which is the asylum where they raised me. So anyways, I made you a quiz!

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3238 articles for us.