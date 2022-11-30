Pop Culture Fix: Is Suranne Jones Coming For Cate Blanchett’s Christmas Carol Crown?

Happy mid-week, my friends! I hope you’re feeling cozy today! Here’s your Wednesday Pop Culture Fix!

+ This does not look particularly queer, but I thought you might like to know about Suranne “Gentleman Jack” Jones’ new Scrooge-y Christmas movie called Carole. I’m going to watch this back-to-back with Cate Blanchett’s Carol and decide, once and for all, who’s the best Christmas Carol(e).

+ MovieWeb has ranked the best LGBTQ+ holiday movies.

+ At Glamour: The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ Renée Rapp on break-up songs, queer identity and the patriarchy.

+ Jenna Ortega on why Wednesday Addams is a gay icon.

+ Angel McCoughtry is NOT retiring from the WNBA, thank you very much.

+ At NYT: Adeem Bingham has wrestled for decades with their identity as a Southern, Christian, queer songwriter. Can modern country music make space for them and their experiences?

+ Jimminy Forking Crackers! Helena Bonham Carter is out here defending JK Rowling AND Johnny Depp.

+ Lindsay Lohan’s comeback continues, and she’s bringing rom-coms with her.

+ At IndieWire: Chloë Grace Moretz talks about older men infantilizing her on set: “Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mind fuck.”

+ AT AV Club: Janelle Monáe on Glass Onion, Grace Jones, and “forecasting what the culture needs.”

+ At Variety: Strange World crew on the film’s Jules Verne nod, the environment and queer representation.

+ Is Aubrey Plaza’s blonde era part of an elaborate prank?

+ Well this new queer Rebel Wilson movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, looks depressing and lovely! It’s about two couples who live with one partner who has anterograde amnesia. Wilson told People: “When I started acting over two decades ago, I started as a serious actress. So I really wanted to be the next Dame Judi Dench and was performing on stage doing classics like Shakespeare and Marlowe. It was only in 2003 when I won a scholarship from Nicole Kidman that I got to ‘specialize’ in comedy and went to comedy school in New York. So to now do The Almond and the Seahorse felt like a return to what I was doing right at the start of my career. I know it’s very different to the glossy Hollywood comedies I’ve been doing in the past decade, but I had to dust off my serious acting chops for this role and I’m so proud of the film and the performances in it!”