Pokémon as Lesbian Movies

It’s been a rough week; have some Lesbian Pokémovies.

Annihilation (2018) starring Psyduck and Ursaring

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013) starring Slowpoke

The Kids Are All Right (2010) starring Quagsire and Wooper

D.E.B.S. (2004) starring Pikachu

Water Lilies (2007) starring Bidoof

Imagine Me & You (2005) starring Pichu and Grookey

Colette (2018) starring Eevee and Trubbish

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) starring Charmander

Lost and Delirious (2001) starring Pidgeot and Ash

Ammonite (2020) starring Crabrawler and Geodude

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) starring Audinoa and Jigglypuff

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1406 articles for us.

