Pokémon as Lesbian Movies

It’s been a rough week; have some Lesbian Pokémovies.
Annihilation (2018) starring Psyduck and Ursaring
Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013) starring Slowpoke
The Kids Are All Right (2010) starring Quagsire and Wooper
D.E.B.S. (2004) starring Pikachu
Water Lilies (2007) starring Bidoof
Imagine Me & You (2005) starring Pichu and Grookey
Colette (2018) starring Eevee and Trubbish
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) starring Charmander
Lost and Delirious (2001) starring Pidgeot and Ash
Ammonite (2020) starring Crabrawler and Geodude
But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) starring Audinoa and Jigglypuff
Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.
