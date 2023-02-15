Thousands of Writers Sign an Open Letter to the New York Times Over Anti-Trans Bias, and I’m One of Them

It has almost become a weekend ritual at this point. Put the coffee on, choose a record and open the blinds and test the heat of the sun on my face through the window as it rises to meet the day. Check to see what panic the New York Times is stoking about trans people.

These are stories with titles that stoke fear in the hearts of those with pearls already tightly clutched in their hands, like the recent When Students Change Gender Identity and Parents Don’t Know. A title that creates dissent and confusion, framing parents as hapless victims in a cultural war run loose from its shackles. Within the text of these stories, important context is removed entirely in favor of illustrating a bias, one that seeks to misrepresent the true reality of the situation as it pertains to the current battle for trans people, trans youth most notably, to have autonomy over their bodies.

This is why, today, an open letter is circulating that’s signed by over 180 writers and journalists demanding action on the clear bias in reporting on trans issues in the New York Times.

There are currently countless bills being introduced in state legislatures across the country that aim to paint broad targets on trans lives, seeking to impose the rule of law on trans youth accessing healthcare, engaging in sport or using washrooms that will be safe for them. There are attempts to make it illegal to present as anything other than your sex assigned at birth, loosely using drag as the impetus within which they can once again make it illegal to be trans in public. For trans people, it is an everyday reality to see the nature of these laws change in front of us as we remain powerless to do anything to stop their ceaseless spread nationwide and beyond.

And within the pages of the New York Times, long referred to as the paper of record, the lives of trans people are adjudicated without cause or concern. Sources are either not vetted or worse still, misrepresented within the context of the article. Such as people like Grace Lidinksy⁠-⁠Smith, a quoted source in the story The Battle Over Gender Therapy, who is not also named as the president of GCCAN, an activist organization that pushes junk science and partners with explicitly anti⁠-⁠trans hate groups.

What is missing in the pages of the great gray lady is not just important and necessary context, but competent and unbiased reporting. Trans people are often told we are too close to stories about our own lives and that it creates a bias, one which impedes our ability to correctly report on our stories. It is trans writers and reporters, many of whom are freelance and work tirelessly, who are the ones finding details, correcting stories, and adding context. Many of them do so at their own peril and expense, none of them have staff positions at prestigious newsrooms that carry the kind of weight the New York Times does.

We are informed of our bias and left at arms length from being able to contribute in any meaningful fashion to reported stories about the truth and reality of trans lives and yet, somehow, those with a bias against us are trusted sources used again and again and relied on to give honest testimonial to all the destructive promise of trans people living free.

There are in fact multiple instances of articles from the New York Times that cause dissent and panic about trans lives appearing in briefs of laws and acts that seek to control and eradicate trans lives. The New York Times is treated as the most prestigious and reliable source of information, a paper that hits with added heft when it drops on a courtroom table. The paper of record.

This has been an issue ongoing for some time now, the clear anti-trans bias at the New York Times a well known issue amongst many. The rare moment of respite we receive, like a recent op-ed by Jamelle Bouie with the excellent There Is No Dignity In This Kind of America, is foisted onto those the New York Times wishes to use as their conscience. But still, there are few to no trans voices present in the New York Times offering anything counter to their dominant narrative.

It’s with all this that a coalition of writers, past and current New York Times contributors themselves, organized to write a long and beautiful letter outlining the ongoing situation with the paper, showing clearly and plainly where the damage has been wrought by such a house of prestige and acclaim. To date, there are 180 signatures on the letter, not just trans writers and reporters but brave and stalwart allies. All demanding something more for the representation of our lives than the disastrous display shown so far. Stating our resentment at the light with which we are cast and the callous treatment we have received. We are a small percentage of a population that has somehow earned the heat of a magnifying lens so immense and powerful.

I am a signatory on the letter as well, and I am glad and thankful to be not alone and to be counted among many of the greatest writers and thinkers of our generation. There is also, parallel to this action, a protest happening live in front of the New York Times building as headed up by GLAAD. We have endured the slings and arrows of the bias shown in the New York Times for some time.

And it ends today.

Read the letter here: nytletter.com