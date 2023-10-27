Mini Crossword Is Rewatching “The Matrix”

By

Hey there, puzzle pals! I’m Emet, your friendly neighborhood crossword creator. By day, I’m a program manager, but by night, I transform into a wordplay wizard. I’m a big fan of ergonomic mechanical keyboards, a lover of all things cooking and eating, and an enthusiast for creative problem-solving. Married with four kids, my life is pretty darn busy, but I always make time for queer crosswords!

An impasta.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Emet Ozar

Emet is a queer and genderqueer program manager, crossword constructor, and married parent to four children.

Emet has written 1 article for us.

3 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!