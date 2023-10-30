Because they habanero!
Mini Crossword Is Difficult to Please
Related:crossword
Amanda Rafkin
Amanda is a crossword puzzle constructor and editor, pianist, and former therapist because who says you only get to have one career? She lives in LA and tries to go to the theater as much as possible when she's not guilted into staying home by her cat Zelda, who has a perfect white chin. She also enjoys board games, word games, seeing the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and football, because none of the pieces of her personality go together.
Amanda has written 17 articles for us.
Just under a minute for the crossword puzzle, and a few tries to get the joke (hint: reading out loud helps).