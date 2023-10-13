Mini Crossword Is Defying Gravity

By

But none of you liked it :(

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Amanda Rafkin

Amanda is a crossword puzzle constructor and editor, pianist, and former therapist because who says you only get to have one career? She lives in LA and tries to go to the theater as much as possible when she's not guilted into staying home by her cat Zelda, who has a perfect white chin. She also enjoys board games, word games, seeing the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and football, because none of the pieces of her personality go together.

Amanda has written 15 articles for us.

2 Comments

  2. I was faster than I have been lately on this one too!

    Also, the title reminded me of how I’ve been listening to “As long as you’re mine” on repeat ever since my crush told me she can sing in a tenor range, which got me thinking about fun duets. I’m especially fond of the version from BroadwayCon sung by Talia Suskauer and Christine Dwyer, who have both played Elphaba.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!