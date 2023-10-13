But none of you liked it :(
Mini Crossword Is Defying Gravity
Related:crossword
Amanda Rafkin
Amanda is a crossword puzzle constructor and editor, pianist, and former therapist because who says you only get to have one career? She lives in LA and tries to go to the theater as much as possible when she's not guilted into staying home by her cat Zelda, who has a perfect white chin. She also enjoys board games, word games, seeing the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and football, because none of the pieces of her personality go together.
Amanda has written 15 articles for us.
My best time yet! Woot
And I’m loving the jokes.
I was faster than I have been lately on this one too!
Also, the title reminded me of how I’ve been listening to “As long as you’re mine” on repeat ever since my crush told me she can sing in a tenor range, which got me thinking about fun duets. I’m especially fond of the version from BroadwayCon sung by Talia Suskauer and Christine Dwyer, who have both played Elphaba.