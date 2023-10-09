They feel it in their bones.
Mini Crossword Is Concerned About Grammar
Related:crossword
Amanda Rafkin
Amanda is a crossword puzzle constructor and editor, pianist, and former therapist because who says you only get to have one career? She lives in LA and tries to go to the theater as much as possible when she's not guilted into staying home by her cat Zelda, who has a perfect white chin. She also enjoys board games, word games, seeing the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and football, because none of the pieces of her personality go together.
Amanda has written 13 articles for us.
Ooh there were a few tricky ones in there. Just under two minutes, had to look up something that I should have just assumed.
What’s more surprising, my first guess for the grammar one turned out to be right after all.
Still slower than molasses in winter but I beat my own personal time ! Not sayin’