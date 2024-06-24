‘Gilded Age’ Actor and Noted Daughter of Meryl Streep Louisa Jacobson Comes Out as a Lesbian

Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson Enters a Joyful Lesbian Era With Her Girlfriend, Producer Anna Blundell

One way to make a name for yourself as an actor who is the youngest daughter of one the most iconic actresses of all time is to come out on your famous mother’s birthday. On June 22nd, Louisa Jacobson posted a slideshow with the caption, “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍🔥🏳️‍🌈” The first slide is of her and producer Anna Blundell , presumably her girlfriend. The next slide gives more context for her caption, as it’s a screenshot of a headline that reads, “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.” Previously, on June 1, she posted a “happy pride” message to her instagram stories that many fans picked up as a potential coming out exercise as well.

Now, no shade whatsoever to Louisa, but I actually had no idea she existed until I read this headline. I knew of Grace and Mamie Gummer, and that they are actresses (in fact, I once saw Grace Gummer in the play Mary Page Marlowe with Tatiana Maslany), but I have now learned that they have an older brother, Hunter, who is a musician, and a younger sister, Louisa. In my defense, Louisa dropped “Gummer” from her stage name, and has been doing largely theater work until 2022, when she landed a leading role in HBO’s The Gilded Age, which I have not seen, where she plays Marian Brook, a young woman entering New York City’s social scene in the late 1800s. The show has some other queer people in the cast, like Cynthia Nixon, but as far as I can tell from the outside, the boys won that show, and we is too often the case, often if there are gay men on a show, there is not enough room for gay women, too. (PLEASE correct me if I’m wrong. I’d love a good reason to watch this show.)

Some of my favorite queer people commented on Louisa’s instagram post, including Dickinson star Ella Hunt, who said “absodamnlutely!!!!”, queer Broadway star Ariana Debose said, “LIVE queen!” In fact, everyone seems to be thrilled by this development, shouting supportive things and plastering the comment section with rainbow flag emojis and hearts. And the oh-so-true statement: we just keep winning. Thank you to Louisa for letting us kick off the last full week of Pride with a bang.

A Joyful News Era of QUeer POp

+ Bisexual actress Lindsay Lohan and staunch ally Jamie Lee Curtis are returning for Freaky Friday 2, which has officially started production

+ Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album will feature a track with Victoria Monét

+ D.E.B.S. creator Angela Robinson and stars Megan Good and Sara Foster went to a screening of the movie, and Jordana Brewster told us to bug her for a sequel (you don’t have to ask me twice)

+ Chappell Roan found the gays in the Jimmy Kimmel audience, and swiftly embarrassed him, as it should be

+ Willow‘s lesbian princess and Bottoms star Ruby Cruz joins the cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Aiden Zhane is taking a break from drag

+ Tomorrow is pub day for Kalynn Bayron’s Sleep Like Death

+ The dance organization Queer the Ballet is trying to gay up the art from

+ The queer creator of Acolyte, the newest entry in the Star Wars canon, doesn’t think a character’s two moms are queer, apparently

+ Niecy Nash Betts talks coming out on Audible’s new audio series, Queer West

+ And this is technically older news, but it’s the first I’m hearing of it so I’m sharing with you now: there’s apparently a ballroom-themed queer adaptation of Cats coming to NYC