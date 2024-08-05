Here’s What We Know From ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 Trailer

Catch a Glimpse of Ellie and Dina in the Season Two Trailer for The Last of Us

2025 is feeling closer by the minute, and by “minute” I specifically mean one minute and two seconds, the exact length of Max’s new trailer for Season Two of The Last of Us.

It’s a bunch of snippets spliced together, but, as someone who played the games, there’s a few things I noticed in the trailer that got me even more excited about the upcoming season.

First, we saw a glimpse of Ellie getting her iconic tattoo — the string lights that make me nostalgic for the more peaceful scenes of the game. But the thing that gave ME goosebumps was the shot that was identical to the video game wallpaper that served as my PS4 background for months:

We also saw glimpses of Ellie screaming (eek), Dina looking distressed (Dina is a new character in Season Two who is very devoted to Ellie, after they get close in the Jackson community), clickers, Uncle Tommy, and Catherine O’Hara as an undisclosed character who seems to be invested in whether or not Joel hurt Ellie. The first time I watched this trailer, I assumed Catherine O’Hara kept talking but upon additional viewings, I think actually a second voice is the one who calls herself Joel’s consequence, the one he says “Who are you?” to, the one whose voiceover is paired with an image from Season One.

Now, those of us who have played TLOU Part II know what those consequences are and therefore who may be talking (and please don’t explicitly say it in the comments for the people who have only watched the show!) but we didn’t get to see her, so I can’t be 100% sure. (Well, we maybe didn’t get to see her. Some articles I read seem to think one of the distant, quick, blurry scenes might have been her but the jury’s still out.) And therefore I have absolutely no idea who Catherine O’Hara might be playing! THOSE theories, I’d love to see in the comments. Even the Wikipedia has her listed as “an undisclosed guest role.”

And, of course, we see Joel, trying to convince someone – Catherine O’Hara, himself, a secret third option – “I saved her.” I presume he’s talking about Ellie here and grappling with his decision at the end of Season 1, but WHO KNOWS AT THIS POINT. Either way, he says this as a single tear rolls down his cheek and all our hearts simultaneously break.

Is it 2025 yet??

More Queer News I Looted For You:

+ Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu are teaming up for a comedy called Par for the Course and I don’t even care if it’s about golfing (something I care so very little about) I will be seated for it

+ Speaking of Stephanie Hsu, she also makes an appearance in the coming-of-age movie Didi, which critics seem to be enjoying

+ I don’t know what is going on with Kehlani but apparently their ex thinks they’re in a cult and also they are also hanging out with Chris Brown??? Allegedly, on all counts. Also concerning on all counts.

+ Maren Morris consulted MUNA when coming out, adorably calls them the “Professors of Gay”

+ Laurie Hernandez continues to be an iconic queer fangirl while announcing for the Olympics

+ It seems some people think Sabrina Carpenter’s lyric “the Lord forgot my gay awakening” is up for debate, I personally think it was a cute tongue-in-cheek way for her to say “I regret to inform you the rumors are true and I am, unfortunately, straight”

+ Billie Jean King met Snoop Dogg at the Olympics (sometimes when I write sentences like this I am struck by how strange the internet – and my job on it – is)

+ Tegan and Sara are set to release a Hulu documentary about the catfishing scandal that affected their fans

+ Kesha was given a real knife instead of a prop knife at a concert but luckily didn’t accidentally stab anyone (hasn’t Kesha been through enough??)

+ Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 is “coming soon” and I feel like the girls in the promo images about it

+ Angelina Jolie’s son Pax was in an e-bike accident but has been released from the ICU; the article mentions Angelina was at her son’s side the whole time he was in the hospital