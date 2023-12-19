GET PUMPED! The Gay Kristen Stewart Bodybuilder Film Trailer Is Here

By

The first full trailer for Love Lies Bleeding has dropped, and oh my god it looks GOOD. For those who haven’t been obsessively following the news of this upcoming film, Stewart stars as Lou, an employee at a local gym in small town Nevada and the daughter of a Crime Man™ (Ed Harris). She’s also the love interest of queer bodybuilder Jackie, played by fellow queer actor Katy M. O’Brian.

Love Lies Bleeding was co-written by Weronika Tofilska and Rose Glass, who also directed. The trailer shows Jackie and Lou falling for each other and then falling down a spiral of violence, guns, drugs, and crime, with Lou eventually vowing to take down her own father. Daddy issues have entered the chat!

It’s a perfect romantic thriller trailer, teasing Lou and Jackie as not just lovers but co-conspirators in a dangerous game against Lou’s father. The tagline — revenge gets ripped — is in and of itself so thrilling!

I’m love lies SCREAMING!

Not to be obvious, but the trailer really is the definition of Be Gay, Do Crimes. In addition to various nefarious shots of guns, cash, and bodies rolled up in carpets, we also see lots of flashes of sex scenes between Jackie and Lou, and they look VERY HOT! Here, I have taken some important screenshots for you:

Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O'Brian in bed together in Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O'Brian kiss in Love Lies Bleeding

Katy M. O'Brian and Kristen Stewart in bed together in Love Lies Bleeding in close up

Katy M. O'Brian leaning against a wall and being kissed from behind by Kristen Stewart in the Love Lies Bleeding trailer

I’m also a big fan of the official poster, which correctly is a beautiful tribute to KATY M. O’BRIAN’S ARMS.

The Love Lies Bleeding poster, which features a close up of Katy O'Brian's body in a bikini and holding a gun

The trailer pulses with blood, bodies, and heat, and it ends on a twisty, unsettling image. But my favorite part might be the very quiet and understated moment when Stewart as Lou simply replies “yep” when her father asks if she’s threatening him. Pansexual actor Jena Malone is also in the cast, but I couldn’t find her in the trailer…despite watching several times. I can’t find a character description either, but I’m going to put my guess of an ex-girlfriend of Lou’s out into the world.

The film is set to make its global premiere at Sundance and will premiere sometime in the spring of 2024.

