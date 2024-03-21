What Are the Astrological Charts of the Toxic Main Gays in “Love Lies Bleeding”?

“What’s your sun sign?” “What are your big three?” “Would you like some steroids to prepare for your body building competition?”

If you’re anything like me, two of those questions are common asks on a first date. But if you’re anything like Lou and Jackie from Rose Glass’ masterful new film Love Lies Bleeding, then only that last one was on your mind.

That’s right! Love Lies Bleeding, for all its many attributes, fails to tell us the birth charts of either main character. But maybe we can figure it out based on what we see on-screen. After all, show don’t tell is a classic screenwriting rule.

I’m not a professional astrologer, but I have been in the queer community for many years and therefore spent many hours analyzing people’s birth charts. And while Lou and Jackie are far from perfect individuals, they are very hot. So if anything I say offends you, just remember I’m also calling you hot. (Or, you know, disagree with me loudly in the comments.)

Lou

While not necessarily a one-to-one, I do think it can be informative to look at the birth charts of the actor playing a character. Kristen Stewart is an Aries sun, Libra moon, Gemini rising, and Pisces Venus. I’m not getting that exact display from Lou but I do think a lot of those energies are in there somewhere.

Lou is sensitive and romantic and caring, but also stubborn and quick to fight. I’m getting a lot of water underneath her fiery veneer. I also think there’s a real sense of loyalty that I’m attributing to some Taurus.

Lou’s Big Three + Venus

Sun: Pisces

Moon: Taurus

Rising: Aries

Venus: Cancer

Jackie

I can’t find Katy O’Brian’s birth chart, but I do know she’s an Aquarius sun. That said, I’m crediting Jackie’s driven focus on her bodybuilding goals to her being a Capricorn. (Full disclosure: I am a Capricorn.) And while she presents herself as a drifter (Sag), Jackie is actually just as needy and emotion-driven as Lou.

These two queers love fiercely and chaotically to the point that their affair leaves several dead bodies in their wake. Is that due to each woman’s complicated history of trauma? Or is it that they’re in a Cancer Venus 4 Cancer Venus relationship. It could really go either way!

Jackie’s Big Three + Venus

Sun: Capricorn

Moon: Cancer

Rising: Sagittarius

Venus: Cancer

Do you agree with my assessments? What charts would you guess for Lou and Jackie?