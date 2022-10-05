Lizzo’s Yitty Set Changed My Life, It’s Worth an Internet Fight to the Death

Welcome to This Changed My Life, an ode to the small, seemingly chill purchases bought by Autostraddle writers and editors this year that made our lives infinitely better. Did these items LITERALLY CHANGE OUR LIFE? No, we’re being gay and dramatic. But perhaps a pair of sunglasses really did change your life — who are we to judge?

You know that one outfit you go to after you’ve scavenged your whole closet but can’t find anything to wear so you settle for the safe and familiar outfit that makes you feel–at least–okay-ish? I would say this particular go-to outfit came to me in a dream, but the reality is that I spent countless hours watching Lizzo on TikTok just so I could secure this lifelong partner of an outfit that is her Major Label matching set.

I knew it would be an internet fight to the death just to get any of her products so I really wasn’t picky on the color. Although it would’ve been on brand for me to own “Neon Pussy Pink,” I went with something slightly more subtle, “Bright Ass Blue.” The whole outfit is actually quite simple: high-waisted biker shorts with a custom “Yitty” waistband with a matching bralette. Even though her line is technically shapewear (which, I’ll admit, I’ve never really worn before) this particular combo feels very hip hop dance music video meets yacht rock looks meets workout glam. I don’t really do any of those things regularly, but the way it hugs my boobies and tummy makes me feel like I *could* do any of those things at a moment’s notice, which is obviously the goal here.

I, like many other autumn-queers, struggle with how to dress my body in warmer temperatures, especially as someone who deals with fluctuating body dysmorphia. Going into Pride season, I knew I needed to have a look set aside for those last-minute (or honestly, planned three months in advance) queer dance parties or float trips or walks down the beach. Getting dressed for me is a whole ordeal that can sometimes be quite soul-sucking, but Yitty helped me spend less time looking in the mirror and more time doing what I actually wanted to do, which was and always is being hot and gay in public.

During this past hot girl/they/them summer, I knew I wanted an easy look I could depend on in my greatest time of need. However, I’m also deeply aware of the reality that I would much rather live my life in super soft PJs or just totally naked than spend three hours finding the perfect sexy-but-not-too-revealing-yet-still-seductive-but-not-innocent-and-still-practical outfit. If I was going to throw myself into some new situations with hot queers in hopes to meet a future spouse, I needed to have a life-changing outfit that would not only bring the heat but also help me feel secure, particularly in those moments when I’m drenched with social anxiety sweat and awkwardly giving someone the gay eyes from across the room.

As we quckly dive into cozy season, I’m beginning to think through how I might wear this particular set in colder weather. What I’ve already started sporting is the oversized flannel or casual button-down shirt as a way to add an extra layer while still showing off my accentuated curves. I’ve even thought about getting the legging version of the biker shorts: an easy fall substitute. Lizzo just released a sage green and a lavender color, perfect for fall. However, since I live in warm weather pretty much all year round, I envision myself wearing my original combo to simple outside get-togethers and more adventureous dates. As a new Orlando resident, I’ve found that this particular combo is perfect for theme parks, even when it’s 60 degrees out.

I’ve straight up worn this matching set at least three times a week since I purchased it last spring. I sported it at every Pride event, every summer festival, every Sunday sports day, and every queer camping trip because, even on the shittiest of body dysmorphia of days, I see the “Yitty” label and can hear Lizzo whispering “bitch, you sexy as hell” in my ear.