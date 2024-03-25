Lily Gladstone, Archie Panjabi, and Riley Keough Team Up to Find Missing Teens in Under the Bridge

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough are set to star in an upcoming murder mystery Under the Bridge, which is made by the creators of Little Fires Everywhere. In the trailer, the teens at the center of the mystery say that the local police call them Bic Girls, like the lighters, because they’re disposable. But not to Lily Gladstone’s character, Cam Bentland! Cam is determined to solve this, and might get some help from Riley Keough’s Rebecca Godfrey, who has come to town to write a book. It’s based on a true story written by the real Rebecca Godfrey, who sadly passed away from lung cancer just after the series was announced. She is still credited as a producer on the show, and worked on the project for years leading up to her death.

On top of Lily Gladstone (metaphorically), LGBTQ+ fans will also delight to know Archie Panjabi will be there. She’ll play Suman Virk, and from the Wikipedia I do believe she might be the mother of the victim that kicked this investigation off. Now, I know Archie herself might not be queer (as far as I know) but she has become a queer icon playing characters like the badass bisexual Kalinda in The Good Fight, bisexual boss Jane Lesser in Personal Affairs, and probably-gay-but-never-confirmed-as-such Pinky Bhamra.

The show looks dark and mysterious and extremely my jam, so I personally can’t wait to check it out. Under the Bridge will be premiere on Hulu on April 17, but you can watch the trailer now:

