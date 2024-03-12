Of Course Julianne Moore Is Having a Royal Lesbian Affair in “Mary & George”

From Killing Eve writer D.C. Moore comes a new “x-rated period drama” starring Julianne Moore. It seems the queerness of this show will generally revolve around Mary trying to weasel her son George into the king’s favor by way of his bed, but the trailer and some reviews confirm that there will be orgies and lesbian affairs and plenty for all of us to sink our teeth into. I personally here for well-dressed women behaving badly.

It seems like it won’t be a sweeping romance like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, but more of a modern-ish take on ye olden times, more along the lines of Bridgerton, or even Reign before it. Gone are the days when the 17th century is portrayed as prim and proper, we’re getting into the down and dirty details, and speculating wildly while we’re at it. I, for one, am here for it. There’s something about a woman who has 7 layers of petticoats you have to get through, ya know?

Also, the lady Julianne Moore is smooching on in the trailer is a brothel keeper played by Niamh Algar, which makes this Instagram caption very funny to me.

Hear ye, Hear ye! More news for ye.

+ Callie won’t be joining Arizona on this season of Grey’s Anatomy

+ Lady Gaga speaks out against the transphobia in her comments after featuring Dylan Mulvaney in her International Women’s Day post

+ The new Station 19 showrunners were as shocked as we were that the show was cancelled

+ I genuinely can’t tell if people like The Girls on the Bus so I’m excited to see it for ourselves

+ Take a peek at Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Loot Season 2

+ There’s a new Frida Kahlo documentary coming to Prime Video

+ I won’t lie to you, this news about The Offseason had too many combination reality show and sports words in it for me to completely understand it, but I do know it will be gay. Mostly from this instagram Natalie sent me:

+ Non-binary actor Lachlan Watson is in a nostalgic disaster comedy called Y2K

+ Natalie Morales is a ghost in My Dead Friend Zoe haunt me, mommi

+ Also as a PSGay: stop being weird on main with your Renee Rapp signs