Pop Culture Fix: So, JoJo Siwa’s Getting Tattoos For Her Already-Named Future Children

JoJo Siwa’s Growing Up With a Messy Dating Life, New Music and Tattoos For Her Future Children

In a turn of events that I genuinely cannot tell is a joke or not, JoJo Siwa hit the GLAAD Awards Red Carpet and shared a lot of interesting information about herself, including that she has recently gotten tattoos dedicated to her future children, for whom she not only has names picked out, but also a sperm donor. The children will allegedly be named Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie. As Autostraddle writer Sa’iyda noted in Slack, “that is very huey, dewey and louie coded.” She also seems convinced she’ll be having one girl and twin boys, which I guess maybe you can decide when you have JoJo Siwa money?

My entire FYP a few weeks ago was dedicated to analysis of JoJo’s new sleeve that looks a lot like a whole bunch of InkBox tattoos, and also that one video where she leaned into camera really weirdly, so it’s unclear how serious this new tatted look is. Or how serious she is about the names.

Perhaps this is all a publicity stunt to get us all talking about her (which is clearly working) because JoJo Siwa is about to release new music on topics including her self-proclaimed “messy” love life. Her new song, Karma, includes things like her saying “I was a bad girl,” and “Karma’s a bitch and she’s with you right now.” Which is a very interesting angle for JoJo to take considering the documented fallout from her most recent public relationship!

This all seems to be JoJo Siwa’s attempt to age up her demographic, but it still sounds a little like Kidz Bop Fletcher to me, personally. That said, she is literally 20 years old, and goddess only knows what I would have been like as a rich public figure at that age, so I wish her the best of luck in her endeavors.

More News Wrapped in a Bow For You

+ Devery Jacobs talks about queer Native representation, queer cheerleading movie Backspot and more

+ The trailer for Rebel Moon, Part 2 is out…here’s hoping it’s gayer than Part One

+ Stormy Daniels has an upcoming documentary about how Trump ruined her life.

+ Rapper Rapsody seems to say she hears the rumors about her sexuality but will not be addressing them in her new song ‘Stand Tall’

+ Michelle Visage’s child is “basically transitioning” and she is very supportive.

+ Bisexual actress Alison Brie is apparently wonderful in Apples Never Fall, which also has a lesbian character and sadly very bad writing

+ Grown-ish has released its final season trailer:

+ Dylan Mulvaney released a song for her two-year anniversary of celebrating girlhood on her public platform

+ Derry Girls’ “wee lesbian” Nicola Coughlan talks mental health in an interview about upcoming show Big Mood

+ According to Syndey Sweeney, Euphoria Season 3 starts filming soon

+ And finally, if you don’t mind a little epilogue about 90s con in CT, which I just got back from:

I think the only out queer female guest at the con who was queer might have been Susan Saradon, there were lots of actors there who have played queer characters, like Shiri Appleby, Jodie Sweetin, Geena Davis, and more. Plus, Danielle Fishel hugged my friend when she told her she was one of her first crushes, and on the Step by Step panel, Christine Lakin said she likes it when men come up to her and say they had a crush on her…almost as much as when women do it. There was a lot of queer vendors and my gaggle of gays and I got lots of queer merch. And one of MY first gay crushes, Melody from Hey Dude (Christine Taylor) was there and looking as beautiful as ever.