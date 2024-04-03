You Bet Your Ass Hunter Schafer Dated Rosalia

Hunter Schafer’s recent GQ interview is a delight on multiple levels — the actress / model / activist talks about her childhood, her career, her near-mental-breakdown at the height of the COVID pandemic, and her dating history, including most notably and importantly to all of us here, her five-month relationship with Spanish pop star Rosalia in the autumn and winter of 2019. “It’s been so much speculation for so long,” Schafer told GQ. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’ ” However, she added, “it’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”

Now, Schafer and Rosalia remain friends, and were recently spotted furniture shopping for items that unfortunately I suspect did not include a sex bench. (Rosalia is currently dating Jeremy Allen White.)

Schafer also talked about her relationship and devastating breakup with Dominic Fike, who she says was the first man she ever dated, explaining, “I had had so many shitty experiences with men before – not from dating them, but just in life. I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them.” But then she fell in love with Dominic and dipped her toes into the man pond, eventually having “a really beautiful relationship with Fike.” But also, it was her first time publicly dating another famous person. “I had dated other famous people before,” she told GQ, “But people didn’t know about it. It was completely different.”

When pressed to confirm the identity of prior famous relationships, Hunter told the interviewer: “People who care enough and have done their research probably know what’s up.” The next day, she returned to the interview with Rosalia’s blessing to confirm.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schaffer told GQ. “she’s family no matter what.”

After dating Hunter, Rosalia dated and eventually was engaged to singer Rauw Alejandro, but they confirmed the conclusion of their relationship in June of 2023. A cursory survey of the landscape does seem to suggest that this relationship confirmation is Rosalia is the first time we have confirmation of her queerness.

Furthermore: