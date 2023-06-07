Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I gather fun celesbian content for your very own viewing pleasure! Let’s get into it!

I take full responsibility for not including noted lesbian and Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel in No Filter until now. That’s on me! She’s so hot!

Here’s the thing: Classic Calvins always slay! It’s just a fact!!!

Are YOU ready for The Age of Pleasure? Because I, personally, need it.

This is so sweeeeet, Candace continues to kill adorable gay mom culture!!

MORE new albums yes this is what I want, more music for me!

I cannot believe my parents didn’t bring me on vacation :(

At this time, I do not have the strength for And Just Like That but let’s be honest, I’ll be seated and watching just like I did last time.

Confession: Did I type “Che” into IG at first? Yes, yes I did and I am not too proud to admit it!

This image is what Pride means to me!!!!!

…well and this, this is also what pride means to me!