Guessing Game: You Can Pry It from Our Frozen Gay Hands

Excerpt Answer: Because chickens and roads didn’t exist yet.
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 513 articles for us.
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Hey, I actually got the hint for once!
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡⚫️🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
I took the hint the wrong way and convinced myself this was DEAD JACKIE
I had a very enthusiastic start with DEAD which became SHED and was losing hope but when I finally got ICED I felt renewed.
Of course JACKIE wasn’t a valid word and at this point I realised it was coffee and not a yellowjackets reference lol
Pry It from Our Frozen Gay Hands
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Haha literally said last week now it’s spring I can order this without looking weird! (Less common in winter here in France!)
Pry It from Our Frozen Gay Hands
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
I am not this gay, but my partner is–this victory is dedicated to them and their cold, damp hands <3
Pry It from Our Frozen Gay Hands
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
As someone who has spent all winter ordering shaken espressos, I feel this very deeply.
um i love this joke very much! and it took a satisfying amount of guesses to get the first word, mmm. guessing game ilu
Hah! I did not get the clue, but did manage to figure out the first word nonetheless, through clever trickses. Then once I had the first word, the second word was clear to me.
Pry It from Our Frozen Gay Hands
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️
Pry It from Our Frozen Gay Hands
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
lololol i also thought it was dead jackie at first
Us gay baristas know.
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢