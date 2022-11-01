Guessing Game: Practically Flagging

Another day, another puzzle and/or game for your little mind! Meet Wordrow, which is like if Wordle refused to be contained by five letters or even a single word, which means the answer could be literally anything! Put differently, Wordrow is Wordle’s gay cousin.

All the standard Wordle-esque gameplay remains: you guess a word and hit enter, letters are color-coded to indicate their presence/location/lack thereof in the correct answer, and you have up to six chances per word. To help narrow down the vast and near-infinite possibilities, I’ve provided a fairly vague clue in the title! If enough people demand it, I’ll provide another, less vague clue in the comments below! (Honestly if even one person asks, I’ll provide a less vague clue in the comments; I’m very amenable in the wintertime.)

Share your results by slapping the SHARE button in the popup at the end of the game and then pasting them wherever you’d like — such as in the comments, or on a particularly miserable social media platform, or in a group text! And please let us know what you thought of this puzzle! A+ members can also share their thoughts 1:1 with us in the A+ Priority Contact Box located either in the right sidebar on desktop or a bit below the comments on mobile.

Laneia

Laneia is the Director of Operations and founding member of Autostraddle, and you're the reason she's here.

Laneia has written 920 articles for us.

  2. Whoot! I love this.

    Practically Flagging

    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪

    ⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢

    I had some UX issues starting the game on my iPhone SE. It seemed like my screen wasn’t tall enough to access the start button – I couldn’t scroll down to the start button. I just kept messing around and eventually I got it to work but it was frustrating at first.

  3. So fun and I’m a little sheepish it took me so many guesses!

    Practically Flagging
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️🟢
    ⚫️🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️🟢
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢–⚫️⚫️–🟡🟢⚫️⚫️

  4. It took me a minute to figure out how the game works but I caught on pretty quick! Just want to say I love word games and I love Autostraddle so having the two combined is pretty much the best thing ever

    Practically Flagging
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

  6. one minute one second! faster than i did the actual wordle today lol
    this was so fun

    Practically Flagging
    🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️

