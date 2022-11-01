Guessing Game: Practically Flagging

Another day, another puzzle and/or game for your little mind! Meet Wordrow, which is like if Wordle refused to be contained by five letters or even a single word, which means the answer could be literally anything! Put differently, Wordrow is Wordle’s gay cousin.
All the standard Wordle-esque gameplay remains: you guess a word and hit enter, letters are color-coded to indicate their presence/location/lack thereof in the correct answer, and you have up to six chances per word. To help narrow down the vast and near-infinite possibilities, I’ve provided a fairly vague clue in the title! If enough people demand it, I’ll provide another, less vague clue in the comments below! (Honestly if even one person asks, I’ll provide a less vague clue in the comments; I’m very amenable in the wintertime.)
Share your results by slapping the SHARE button in the popup at the end of the game and then pasting them wherever you’d like — such as in the comments, or on a particularly miserable social media platform, or in a group text! And please let us know what you thought of this puzzle! A+ members can also share their thoughts 1:1 with us in the A+ Priority Contact Box located either in the right sidebar on desktop or a bit below the comments on mobile.
46 seconds!!!! and i loved this
oh whoops forgot to post the lil bubbles:
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
Whoot! I love this.
Practically Flagging
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟢⚫️–🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
I had some UX issues starting the game on my iPhone SE. It seemed like my screen wasn’t tall enough to access the start button – I couldn’t scroll down to the start button. I just kept messing around and eventually I got it to work but it was frustrating at first.
thank you for letting me know! i’ll troubleshoot
So fun and I’m a little sheepish it took me so many guesses!
Practically Flagging
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️🟢
⚫️🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️🟢
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢–⚫️⚫️–🟡🟢⚫️⚫️
It took me a minute to figure out how the game works but I caught on pretty quick! Just want to say I love word games and I love Autostraddle so having the two combined is pretty much the best thing ever
Practically Flagging
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
Practically Flagging
🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢
🟢⚫️🟡⚫️–🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟡–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
one minute one second! faster than i did the actual wordle today lol
this was so fun
Practically Flagging
🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️