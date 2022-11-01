Guessing Game: Practically Flagging

Another day, another puzzle and/or game for your little mind! Meet Wordrow, which is like if Wordle refused to be contained by five letters or even a single word, which means the answer could be literally anything! Put differently, Wordrow is Wordle’s gay cousin.

All the standard Wordle-esque gameplay remains: you guess a word and hit enter, letters are color-coded to indicate their presence/location/lack thereof in the correct answer, and you have up to six chances per word. To help narrow down the vast and near-infinite possibilities, I’ve provided a fairly vague clue in the title! If enough people demand it, I’ll provide another, less vague clue in the comments below! (Honestly if even one person asks, I’ll provide a less vague clue in the comments; I’m very amenable in the wintertime.)

Share your results by slapping the SHARE button in the popup at the end of the game and then pasting them wherever you’d like — such as in the comments, or on a particularly miserable social media platform, or in a group text! And please let us know what you thought of this puzzle! A+ members can also share their thoughts 1:1 with us in the A+ Priority Contact Box located either in the right sidebar on desktop or a bit below the comments on mobile.