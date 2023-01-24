Our Charts: Three Generation Q Infographics

When you spend a lot of time writing about the same television program and also find “data collection” to be soothing to your various mental problems, you might find yourself where I found myself last week and where we all find ourselves now, together; looking at three important infographics I made for you about The L Word: Generation Q.
1. Generation Q Sex Scenes
One of the most exciting elements of The L Word: Generation Q were its incredibly hot sex scenes, most of which featured at least one actual queer actor — a big change from the original series! Despite praise for its realistic and abundant sex scenes in its first two seasons, season three turned out remarkably chaste, a situation which we have yet to fully grapple with as a community. However, some things never change: Shane had the #1 most sex scenes in the original series and in Generation Q. Thank you Kate Moennig for your service!
2. The Chart
Alice’s “chart” was intrinsic to the original series, as it provided a groundbreaking visual representation of what it’s like to live, laugh and love in an unavoidably insular queer community. Anyhow I made this chart while on cough syrup on my third day of having the coronavirus but then I updated it to reflect the entire season’s events. And let me tell you that Sophie hooking up with Pippa really required a lot of maneuvering I was not prepared for!
3. Everybody’s Name Sounds the Same To Me
It is just confusing to me how all the new names ended up sounding the same? Like I’m writing a book and my agent told me I couldn’t have a character named “Allison” because I already had one named “Abigail” and they are out here making everyone’s name end with long “e” sound!
I love these charts! Thank you for making theme Riese!
Just two notes – shouldn’t Gigi and Alice be linked due to the throuple? And Taylor should be on there with Alice too!
I hope this doesn’t result in too much re-arranging!
I have some proposed revisions here
The way I miss the Sophie/Finley sex scene from 108!!! Simpler times
Thank you so much for the information!!!!
Ha, I had the same thought! I do feel like Sinley having two of the top six longest sex scenes is a moderate consolation to the apparent end of their relationship.
Although if the season 3 quest for “the One” has taught us anything — Bette/Tina, Alice/Tasha, apparently Gigi/Nat — it’s that your Forever Beloved is probably your ex (and maybe your first gf to boot), which may stand us in good stead for a Sinley reunion if there is another season, since Sophie was Finley’s first real/sustained relationship.
fascinating information! Thank you for gathering and presenting!!
Next season can you create some proposed character / season storyline arc infographics for Marja? It seems like we might benefit from your expertise!
Maybe we can assemble a gift basket with those character arc ideas and a DVD box set of the original series, since MLR had the moxie to admit that she doesn’t know if Gen Q’s writers have ever seen it.
Intrepid data collection, and with very nice visual presentation to boot! Gen Q really peaked with that 1.04 throuple scene.