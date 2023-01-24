Our Charts: Three Generation Q Infographics

When you spend a lot of time writing about the same television program and also find “data collection” to be soothing to your various mental problems, you might find yourself where I found myself last week and where we all find ourselves now, together; looking at three important infographics I made for you about The L Word: Generation Q.

1. Generation Q Sex Scenes

One of the most exciting elements of The L Word: Generation Q were its incredibly hot sex scenes, most of which featured at least one actual queer actor — a big change from the original series! Despite praise for its realistic and abundant sex scenes in its first two seasons, season three turned out remarkably chaste, a situation which we have yet to fully grapple with as a community. However, some things never change: Shane had the #1 most sex scenes in the original series and in Generation Q. Thank you Kate Moennig for your service!

2. The Chart

Alice’s “chart” was intrinsic to the original series, as it provided a groundbreaking visual representation of what it’s like to live, laugh and love in an unavoidably insular queer community. Anyhow I made this chart while on cough syrup on my third day of having the coronavirus but then I updated it to reflect the entire season’s events. And let me tell you that Sophie hooking up with Pippa really required a lot of maneuvering I was not prepared for!

3. Everybody’s Name Sounds the Same To Me

It is just confusing to me how all the new names ended up sounding the same? Like I’m writing a book and my agent told me I couldn’t have a character named “Allison” because I already had one named “Abigail” and they are out here making everyone’s name end with long “e” sound!