Our Charts: Three Generation Q Infographics

When you spend a lot of time writing about the same television program and also find “data collection” to be soothing to your various mental problems, you might find yourself where I found myself last week and where we all find ourselves now, together; looking at three important infographics I made for you about The  L Word: Generation Q.

1. Generation Q Sex Scenes

One of the most exciting elements of The L Word: Generation Q were its incredibly hot sex scenes, most of which featured at least one actual queer actor — a big change from the original series! Despite praise for its realistic and abundant sex scenes in its first two seasons, season three turned out remarkably chaste, a situation which we have yet to fully grapple with as a community. However, some things never change: Shane had the #1 most sex scenes in the original series and in Generation Q. Thank you Kate Moennig for your service!

Generation Q sex scenes infographic. How Many Sex Scenes Per Season? 14 in Season 1, 15 in Season 2, 7 in Season 3. 83% or more of Gen Q sex scenes involved at least queer actor, and 55% (or more) had two. 50% of the original series sex scenes involved at least one queer actor, and 8% had two. Who had the most sex scenes? Shane - 9, Sophie - 7, Finley - 7. Who had the longest sex scenes? #1: Sophie & Finley, Episode 1x08, #2: Nat, Gigi & Alice, Episode 1x04. #3: Shane & Tess, Episode 2x08. #4: Nat & Gigi, Episode 1x07. #5: Sophie & Finley, Episode 2x06, #6: Bette & Tina, Episode 3x02. Season One's sex scenes were an average of 1:05, with six sex scenes over one minute long. Season Two had the longest sex scenes, with an average time of 1:11 and eight sex scenes over 60 seconds. Season Three's were the shortest, with an average of :55 and only two that went past the one minute mark.

2. The Chart

Alice’s “chart” was intrinsic to the original series, as it provided a groundbreaking visual representation of what it’s like to live, laugh and love in an unavoidably insular queer community. Anyhow I made this chart while on cough syrup on my third day of having the coronavirus but then I updated it to reflect the entire season’s events. And let me tell you that Sophie hooking up with Pippa really required a lot of maneuvering I was not prepared for!

The Chart: an infographic showing the romantic and sexual connections between characters on The L Word and The L Word: Generation Q

3. Everybody’s Name Sounds the Same To Me

It is just confusing to me how all the new names ended up sounding the same? Like I’m writing a book and my agent told me I couldn’t have a character named “Allison” because I already had one named “Abigail” and they are out here making everyone’s name end with long “e” sound!

ENDS WITH A LONG "E" SOUND: Finley Sophie Dani Carrie Misty Gigi Felicity Jordi Angie Teddy Roxy Patty Ivy Barry ENDS WITH "AH" SOUND: Pippa Micah Kayla Virginia Nana Rebecca Bella Lena Marissa Quiara ENDS WITH A DIFFERENT SOUND: Nat Tom Taylor Dre Maribel Tess Hendrix Pierce José Rodolfo

  1. I love these charts! Thank you for making theme Riese!
    Just two notes – shouldn’t Gigi and Alice be linked due to the throuple? And Taylor should be on there with Alice too!
    I hope this doesn’t result in too much re-arranging!

    • Ha, I had the same thought! I do feel like Sinley having two of the top six longest sex scenes is a moderate consolation to the apparent end of their relationship.

      Although if the season 3 quest for “the One” has taught us anything — Bette/Tina, Alice/Tasha, apparently Gigi/Nat — it’s that your Forever Beloved is probably your ex (and maybe your first gf to boot), which may stand us in good stead for a Sinley reunion if there is another season, since Sophie was Finley’s first real/sustained relationship.

