No Filter: G Flip on a Red Carpet in a White Vest Is Just So *Chef’s Kiss*

By

feature image photo by Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the column where I gather all the best celesbian content on Instagram and give it to you!

This is an incredible “who’s who” of some of the hippest Queers about Town™️ right now.

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it a trillion times: I love a good photo dump, and I simply hate the phrase photo dump!

Everyone really popped off for the GLAAD Awards, and for that I say: Thank you!

Like helloooooo gorgeous? Hello Old Hollywood glamour??

MJ looks incredible here, and I love that she’s honored by Variety with such a banging group!

I mean MJ and Judy Blume in the same space! Whomst could have imagined!

Happiest of Birthdays!!! Welcome to being nearly 30!!

One day Lesbian Jesus will take over all the media formats and honestly? That’s fine by me!

I am trulyyyyy thrilled and in love with this piece of art commissioned by King Princess for Quinn’s birthday, like that’s how you do opulence and extraness!!!

GFlip on a red carpet in a white vest is just so…*chef’s kiss*

Niecy said “hell yes I am going to live laugh love every day” and I have nothing but support for her!!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 219 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!