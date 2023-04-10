Well I’m still crying about The Owl House finale! Crying and writing and here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Apparently Candace Owens recently said that JoJo Siwa is lying about being a lesbian? For attention? I think actually she used the word “lesbo”? I have no idea how JoJo Siwa even made it onto Candace Owens’ radar to be honest. But whatever the reason, JoJo said NoNo! (Sorry!) She retweeted Owens’ video, saying, ““I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f— off.” It’s so weird how Conservatives have shifted from trying to shame gays into staying in the closet to convincing people they’re just saying they’re gay for positive PR. Wild times, friends. Wild times.

I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off. https://t.co/a2SeX2jomk — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) April 7, 2023

+ Hayley Kiyoko has recruited an all-queer cast to record her audiobook, Girls Like Girls. Katie Gavin of MUNA, Malia Pyles from Pretty Little Liars and Brandon Flynn from 13 Reasons Why will star alongside Hayley herself. “They have all made such a positive impact on the queer community through their art and by living their authentic truth each and every day. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast to help me tell this story.” Kiyoko wrote on Instagram.

+ U-Haul lesbians make it onto 90 Day Fiancé.

+ Real Housewives Of Orange County alum Meghan King has been dating women while exploring her sexuality.

+ Eureka O’Hara wrote an op-ed in Time magazine about how drag is an expression of queer experience.

+ Dove Cameron opens up about being queer amid anti-LGBTQ legislation.

+ Mourning the loss of The Owl House, TV’s best queer kids show.

+ Really lovely profile of Jodie Comer in the New Yorker this week. She talks about her new one-woman play on Broadway — and, of course, about Villanelle from Killing Eve.

+ The very queer legacy of Team Rocket in Pokemon anime.

+ Our Flag Means Death cast talks queer representation and teases season two.

+ Perry Mason is crafting a revolutionary lesbian love story.