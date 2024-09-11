feature image photo via Dylan Meyer’s Instagram
Welcome to No Filter! This is the place where I find the best queer celebrity Instagram content, for you! Look how much I give!
Welcome to No Filter, Sasheer! I love a late in life lesbian and a funny one to boot? Let’s go!
Oh yes, it is time for folks to do fashion week or fashion week related things!
I do not care what economists say — I track the economy by how hard celebrities are working. I’m seeing a lot of spon-con these days…
See it’s just brand deals galore, you know what I mean??
Oh thank god, regular celebrity content! That is what I want to see!!
Are JLo and Gigi Gorgeous in a MOVIE together?? Oh I gotta get eyes on this!
Sorry, the Emmys are THIS WEEK?? (Side note: Gagged that Bowen is famous enough to be in the sizzle omg!!)
Eye am obsessed with this hair on MJ!!!
Swipe, you gotta swipe! I am innn love with this look, oh my word!
As ever, I want Niecy working as much as she desires…but must it be Ryan Murphy again? I mean he got you your Emmy, so I get it!
What are we calling Janelle’s little…moments of fiction? Does “‘Moments of Fiction” work?
This kid does look exactly like what would happen if Miranda and Steve had a kid!
Oh, a rare Kristen Stewart by way of fiancee (did they get married yet??) appearance!
In WHAT world would I not share with you the most bonkers image I have ever seen!
I must be getting old because 38 does not seem like late in life at all. But it doesn’t matter because I’m delighted Sasheer Zamata came out.