Hello and happy Wednesday! Please enjoy your mid-week Pop Culture Fix! And if you happen to have any fresh-squeezed lemonade around, may I have a glass? I am craving the taste of summer!

+ Elliot Page’s “cheer drama, Backspot” has started shooting in Canada. According to Variety, “Principal photography has kicked off on the upcoming queer cheerleading film starring Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) and newcomer Kudakwashe Rutendo as the leads. It will mark helmer D.W. Waterson (That’s My DJ) directorial feature debut. The film is expected to shoot until mid-March in the Toronto area.” I, for one, would like to thank Queerleading expert Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya for fully preparing me for this movie.

+ Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are teaming up for The Restless Leg Tour later this spring.

+ Leslie Grace says the Batgirl cut she saw was incredible; she’s still as baffled as we are that the studio pulled the plug on it.

+ Okay cutie pies!

Happy Valentine’s Day from little Tegan and Sara to you all💌 When given the chance to recreate a photo from childhood for @guardian we of course said yes!

https://t.co/8fRR0h4Y1N pic.twitter.com/y4y7rq5IsP — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) February 14, 2023

+ Megan Rapinoe is on Debbie Millman’s Design Matters podcast this week.

+ How The Last of Us has avoided becoming “disaster porn.” Also! If you’re a homophobe who’s not enjoying The Last of Us due to your own bigotry, Bella Ramsey just wants you to know that’s a you problem.

+ A lesbian remake of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers is coming.

+ Trans Witches Are Witches: Queer gamers launch Hogwarts Legacy alternative.

+ Six toxic queer couples that need to break up stat.

+ Rebel Wilson is creating a queer dating app called Fluid.

+ Tomo-chan Is a Girl! proves to uphold LGBT+ themes to tell a wholesome and beloved story of self-discovery. How far will it go?