Controversy on the Pickle Ball Court! This Cis Woman Has Never Won a Game

Local woman Jessica Miller has filed a formal complaint with the Petaluma Pickle Ball League, claiming discrimination due to the inclusion of a transgender woman in her all-female league.

“This was started as a league by women and for women, so we would have a place to compete in America’s pastime: pickle ball,” Miller wrote.

The complaint goes on to detail her 0-20 record from the previous season, a record she blames on her neighbor, Leslie Greenberg. While she insists she has nothing against Greenberg or her lifestyle, Miller stated her belief that Greenberg should have to play in the men’s league or in a separate league for different people.

“I thought this was just a fun thing to do on Sundays with my wife,” responded Greenberg when asked for comment.

The women’s league currently includes thirty-six players. Greenberg is the only transgender woman.

“Leslie went through male puberty. That’s why she beat me. And that’s not fair,” Miller’s complaint continued. “A cis woman should never have to lose. Especially when that cis woman is me.”

When asked about losing the other nineteen games to cis competitors, Miller refused to comment.

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 691 articles for us.

