+ The Last of Us’ second season won’t cover all of the second game, the way season one did with the first TLOU. Also, this is one of the more ridiculous things I’ve read this week: Rainn Wilson calls out TLOU for “anti-christian bias”? Sit down, Dwight. On the upside, Chrishell thinks homophobic TLOU viewers are simply bad at sex.

Scientifically the more orgasms you’re having, the less you care about others sex lives. Or have time to do dumb shit like this.

The sexually suppressed are PRESSED 😆😅 https://t.co/tRfo6eDk8F — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) March 15, 2023

+ M3gan told Drew Barrymore she’s hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Related: M3gan is getting into fashion.

+ Disney+ has cancelled our queer Disney princess and Black lesbian warrior after one season of Willow.

+ A League of Their Own is fighting for more than four final episodes.

+ Lesbian Liberty player Stef Dolson just walking around town doing her errands and ball handing skills. 😂

+ The cast and creators of Gotham Knights chatted with GLAAD about LGBTQ rep on-screen. And here’s a character guide from The Wrap.

+ Anne Heche and Leslie Jordan were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam.

+ Scream VI directors break down that shocking opening scene.

+ Celebrating Black women who tell our stories.

+ I know this isn’t gay, but — actually, you know what? Ursula is a lesbian icon. This belongs here.

+ 20 lesbian movies where no one dies at the end.

+ Dark Disabled Stories tells hard truths about queer people with disabilities.