Cheating Is Not Abuse

I didn’t find out I’d been cheated on until years after the relationship ended.
My girlfriend at the time had missed her flight to come visit me. That night, she’d been out late with a close friend of mine who was studying abroad at the same time. I knew what this friend was like; I knew how difficult long distance had been for me and my girlfriend. It was easy to suspect.
I asked my girlfriend if anything had happened, while, at the same time, apologizing for asking. I felt shitty even suspecting. I felt shitty that I continued suspecting after she assured me nothing had happened. If I loved her as much as I said I did, shouldn’t I trust her? I decided to trust her. At least, for the duration of the relationship.
Months later, post-break up, I asked my friend if anything had happened. He, too, assured me nothing had. He even laughed at the thought. Was it a laugh? Or a nervous smirk? Deep down I didn’t believe him, but I decided to anyway.
Over the years, I still thought it was possible they’d hooked up — and certainly possible my ex had cheated on me with other people — but that possibility wasn’t the wound that lasted. It wasn’t the cheating; it was the months of long distance where her communication gradually worsened and I was made to feel crazy. It was the feeling of foolishness for getting back together a week into her study abroad when I’d wisely ended the relationship before she left. It was our failure to maintain a friendship even though we’d once been so close.
Half a decade later, nearing the end of another relationship and eager for chaos, I tested my friend. I casually said I knew he and my ex had hooked up. He sheepishly apologized, and I burst into gleeful laughter that my trick had worked. I assured him it was so long ago that I didn’t care. And this wasn’t a lie. But what the revelation allowed me to accept was that he’d been a shitty friend to me during that time in other, deeper ways. With both my friend and my girlfriend, the cheating was a symptom rather than the disease.
This is the reality: Cheating is rarely about sex. And even when it is about sex, it’s really about differing desires or failed communication. If a person wants to have sex outside of their primary partnership, that’s possible — it just depends on the partnership they choose to build.
Cheating discourse is back on the gay internet this week due to the breakup of influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik. In duel Instagram posts, they announced the end of their engagement, with Sufi apologizing for her infidelity and Anjali wishing no negativity to be granted to Sufi because of said infidelity.
That request has gone largely ignored.
Of course, the lives of public figures — movie stars, musicians, and even influencers — become fodder for gossip. Of course, people are going to project their own experiences onto these individuals and experience strong reactions. But the response has still been outsized, people acting as if Sufi Malik cheated on them instead of on another person they don’t know.
We all get to decide what actions are unforgivable in the people we celebrate and care about. And yet, I find it unsettling how many people group cheating with domestic and sexual abuse. During the past Oscar season, I saw more tweets reminding people that Greta Gerwig had sex with Noah Baumbach while he was married than I did about Alexander Payne’s actual rape allegations. I’m not going to diagnose a culture based on anecdotal evidence, but I do think it’s important to not overstate the severity of an affair.
Getting cheated on sucks. I think cheating is wrong and often a cowardly alternative to just ending a relationship or asking for the kind of relationship you’d like. I’ve never cheated and never plan to. But consensual sex between adults should never be treated as a crime. It might be a horrible betrayal; it’s still not abuse.
The act of cheating itself isn’t usually the biggest problem. For me, it was the lying. It was being made to feel crazy and to distrust myself. I’ve seen people equate this with abuse. And to that, I’d ask: What are we accomplishing by calling it that? Is it to bring comfort to the wronged party and to reflect the severity of their hurt? Or is it to condemn the person who cheated and label them bad, forever? Of course, someone can cheat and be abusive. But if all we know is someone cheated, I don’t think that’s enough for automatic condemnation.
Every relationship is different. Many people cheat simply because they made a mistake. Or because they felt trapped. Or because they felt a lack. I can see now that my ex wanted to end our relationship and didn’t know how. Not an admirable moment, but certainly a human one. A decade later, I don’t think that action says anything about her other than, like all of us, she’s made mistakes.
If Anjali Shakra wants to be mad at Sufi Malik, that’s certainly her right. But I don’t think cheating is a serious enough offense to anger people outside their immediate sphere. As a culture, we haven’t even figured out how to respond to actual abuse — we don’t need to include infidelity in that paradigm.
You don’t know Sufi Malik or Noah Baumbach or Ashlyn Harris. You don’t know what their relationships were like or what led them to cheat. Go ahead and gossip about famous people, but keep that last word in mind. They are people. We’re all people. And people make mistakes.
Ohh, I don’t know about this one.
Cheating can most definitely be abuse or part of abuse, especially if it is long term or you subject your partner to repeated incidents, or if it involves gaslighting and deceit.
Calling cheating abusive does not mean you are calling it a crime. Many abusive actions are not crimes.
Noting that a person had been abusive within a specific relationship is also not saying they are permentantly and irrevocably bad. I do believe people can change and become better.
Many people cheat because they feel trapped, because they feel a lack, etc. Many people who feel trapped or feel a lack in relationships also respond by being mean or talking down on their partners over a prolonged period of time, which we have less trouble labeling as abusive.
I agree with you that cheating is not ALWAYS abuse. Similarly, being mean or cold to your partner once or twice is not abuse. But the reason so many people see cheating as abusive is probably because they have seen it play out in their own relationships or in relationships with friends in a way that genuinely is.
SCREAM IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS!!!!
“Cheating is a symptom not a disease” is the realest statement
If someone is lying and manipulating, THAT is the abusive part. Not the cheating. It bothers me when people fixate on infidelity as the Ultimate Harm in a relationship when there are so many worse things a person can do
Wow. I really gotta say I disagree with this and I’m really surprised to see such a defense of reprehensible behavior. Cheating is not a “mistake”, despite what the songs might say you can’t actually trip and fall into someone’s bed. Cheating is a series of deliberate choices you make to betray trust and hurt your partner.
I will say with my whole chest that things like, lying to someone to keep them in a relationship they wouldn’t otherwise agree to is abuse, exposing them to health risks they didn’t consent to is abuse, gaslighting their concerns and warping their reality is abuse.
I will grant that we don’t know a ton about celebrity situations and we don’t need to pick up pitchforks. Maybe not every single cheating situation is abuse (since the author seems to be fine with her experiences with it), but the co-occurence of cheating and abuse is almost always intertwined. How can you betray and consistently lie to someone and not call it abuse?
The way this article is trying to minimize the very real impacts to mental and physical health that cheating brings is just awful.
I wonder how much of the drama and discourse around this idea is that people use similar words to mean different things. when people say “cheating is abuse”, I often wonder if they mean “cheating, even a single instance, is the same thing as repeated patterns of physical/mental/sexual abuse” or if they mean “cheating is a shitty thing to do a partner”. I’d feel the same way about either of those statements (which is basically agreeing with Drew, cheating is a symptom, a sign of something needing to be uncovered) but I think that’s why these conversations often feel like people talking past each other
yesss i think that’s the issue, is these are commonly used words but we all have individual slightly different definitions of them. idk about whether cheating is abuse, but it’s sure not a crime
This is tricky one. Cheating is not automatically abuse but it can directly lead to abuse when the cheater handles their guilt badly. This is my experience with my now ex-wife. I came to understand that cheating was the least of my worries – yet it’s what nost people focus on rather than the abuse the followed. Shades of grey alright. https://thespinoff.co.nz/the-sunday-essay/25-04-2021/the-sunday-essay-my-lockdown-story
Hm, I agree on leaving celebrities alone, especially with young children who might get very mean opinions of their parents thrown at their face by strangers.
In my friend circle, in the case of prolonged affairs, I DO believe there is a component of hurting the other person over and over, so the “mistake” argument is not clear to me. Have experiencenced one friend getting covid through their partner in the worst part of the pandemic. To me, their friend this was extremely abusive and endangered their health. But it needs context to think that way, so I understand that to you, the other person just did a mistake and should not be “cancelled”
In another case involving of a wedding call off, the consequences of the affair was financial abuse from the cheater….
So weird that you’re trying to justify cheating as not being a horrible heartbreaking thing to do to someone you love, honesty. It’s not a “mistake”. It’s a deliberate choice.
This article itself is a giant red flag
I agree with Drew. Cheating and abuse can (and often do) co-occur, but labeling all harm as “abuse” obscures actual abuse. My partner’s family is very quick to label harm as abuse and it makes it really difficult to have honest conversations about what’s going on, since no one wants to be perceived as not taking abuse seriously. I worry about the ways this re-inscribes the logic of policing into our relationships. Harm should be apologized for, and reparations made or relationships repaired, but not all harm you do to your loved ones is abusive. Repeated betrayals, sure. But being immature and not knowing how to end a relationship except to blow it up — it’s dumb and harmful, but it’s probably going to keep happening as long as we have people who are still growing up (I.e. forever). (Also not saying this is true of the named celebrities – just that lumping it all together isn’t helpful)
I’ve been cheated on as part of an abusive relationship. I’ve also seen people cheat on abusive partners. I’ve also seen people do it for various reasons.
I think getting cheated on a bunch by (much older) partners in my twenties made me think for a long time that it was abuse all on its own but looking back it is, as you said, often a symptom. Sometimes a tactic. But sometimes it’s just loneliness or miscommunication or something much more mundane.
If you aren’t in the relationship affected then you won’t know what went into it. But with parasocial relationships being a thing right now people are viewing personal drama as entertainment. Celebrities do not owe the general public a satisfying story.