Hey I hope Santa is good to you this weekend! I’ll see you next week and we can talk about our new toys! Until then, here’s your Pop Culture Fix!

+ I realize that hating TÁR has put me at odds with like 98% of the gay community (which is extra funny because loving Carol has also put me at odds with so many gays this year for some reason??). But hey! Good news for all you TÁRheads out there: Todd Fields’ cinematic universe is expanding. The Fundraiser a new short that expands the TÁR universe, will screen at Berlinale 2023. According to the film festival’s announcement, “We are very happy that Todd Field along with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir have accepted our proposal to share some of the secrets of their work in a public talk at Berlinale Talents. We are also delighted to be premiering a new short that expands the TÁR universe, The Fundraiser, that will screen alongside their talk.” If I wanted to watch a rich white lady scam people for money, I’d just rewatch The Droupout, but okay!

+ In preparation for the new Whitney Houston biopic: 15 powerful, essential Whitney Houston songs (that aren’t “I Will Always Love You”). Also: Whitney Houston’s queer story was so important for actor Naomi Ackie in the film.

+ Reneé Rapp feared “homophobic or slut-shaming comments” for playing a queer character on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

+ The White Lotus’ queer rep is messy and oh so glorious.

+ Mindy Kaling’s Velma will land on HBO Max on January 12th.

+ How House of the Dragon built a bold, queer (??) female gaze.

+ 7 mindlessly fun queer films to help you switch off your brain.

+ Bachelor In Paradise alum Kristian Haggerty is engaged to her girlfriend.

+ Margaret Cho chatted to GLAAD about her new tour Live and Livid.

+ 11 LGBTQ nepo babies we’re proud to call family.

+ Amy Grant will host her lesbian niece’s wedding. Christians are, obviously, breaking down about this all over the Jesus Internet.

+ Nelly & Nadine discovers a post-war lesbian romance.