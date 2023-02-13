Hey! Will you be my Valentine? Me and my wife both ordered Sherri’s Berries for V-Day and now we’ve got enough to chocolate covered strawberries to share! I also offer you the gift of a Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ A beautiful sight at the Super Bowl last night, Brittney and Cherelle Griner! BG also attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament this weekend. According to the AP, “Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole.” She’s still recovering from her wrongful detainment in Russia, so she’s not attending Team USA training camp with other WNBA stars right now, but she’s on everyone’s minds and in their hearts. She’s been texting with Phoenix Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi, who recently told reporters: “I’m not a person who lives in a fake world of optimism. I lived in Russia for 10 years; I knew how serious it was. I thought it would be a long time before I saw my friend again. Every single day (she was gone), we suffered. Not until I saw her did I believe it. Just to see her smile was emotional for everyone.” Finally, me and Diana Taurasi agree on something!

+ Netflix pulled the plug on Neil Patrick Harris’ gay comedy, Uncoupled, but Showtime has picked it up.

+ Bella Ramsey is hyped about The Last of Us’ lesbian storyline. On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, they told listeners: “I’m really excited, to be honest, for the Ellie/Dina story. I’ve watched a cut together, someone’s made a phenomenal — I don’t know how they do it — like an amazing edit of just the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina’s love story. So I’m excited to play that out.”

+ Sarah Michelle Gellar says her Cruel Intentions kiss with Selma Blair was like “a live performance” because there were 250 people on set watching that day.

+ Rebecca Black says queer people stood up for her during vicious “Friday” bullying. (Also her new album is full of bops!)

+ Tig Notaro roasts herself over hilarious Wheel of Fortune flub.

+ Samantha Paige Rosen over at Slate says that if you don’t remember Friday Night Lights being queer, it’s time to watch it again!

+ Everything Cate Blanchett has said about lesbians during this endless Tár press tour is making my side eye her more and more! Which I do not want to do! But now she’s upset that people want to label their sexuality and gender — even though she, a cis straight woman never thinks about labels — but truly, she thinks it’s an inexplicable “obsession.” So much so that people who talk about it sound like Peanuts parents to her. Just mwah mwah wah wah mwah. Her main problem seems to be that this “obsession” with labels might keep her from getting the roles she wants to play, such as Carol Aird and Lydia Tar. Also she thinks maybe Scarlett Johansson was the only one who could have played the role of a trans man in Rub & Tug? Cate, please.

+ It’s been kind of weird to see Courtney Vandersloot’s tour around NYC for her Liberty signing without her wife and former teammate Allie Qyigley by her side — so it made me smile to see them attending Sloot’s jersey retirement and Gonzaga together over the weekend!

There aren't many better ways to celebrate #GonzagaDay than celebrating the legacy of a @ZagWBB legend! Forever in the rafters and forever a Zag. @Sloot22 pic.twitter.com/NUmQ9JJl08 — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) February 11, 2023