The Affordable Blushes You Should Buy Right Now

One thing that I have absolutely loved in regard to my makeup journey has been experimenting with blush. I adore a soft flush across the nose and cheeks, the pop of color that brings a face back to life after being covered in foundation. Or just wearing blush on my bare face to give it some dimension.

We all know there are many blushes that come with a hefty price tag. One of my favorite blushes is $25, the Em Cosmetics Blush Serum. It comes in a wide variety of colors and provides both a flush and a dewy look. It’s gorgeous. But what if you don’t want to pay that much for one blush?

Let’s talk affordability. So what’s affordable to me may not be the same for you, and I’ve tried to take that into consideration for this piece. In general, I’m talking about single blushes under $15, or blush palettes under $20.

Blush palettes can come with a bigger price tag but be an even better bang for your buck depending on how many come in the pan, so I’ve tried to include them as well. Here are my favorite affordable blushes, some I have tried and others I just really want to! I’ll cover the colors pink, peach/orange, and red.

Pink Blush

Pink is a classic. It’s universally flattering and provides that just pinched look to the cheeks. It looks good on deep skin tones which I always want to take into consideration. I think pink blushes provide a more natural look but also, if you use a hot pink blush, you’re not really concerned about natural, y’know?

I have this blush and it performs super well, is highly pigmented, and blends without getting patchy. Sometimes blending a powder blush over a liquid foundation can be tough but I don’t have that problem with this blush. It’s super cute and will have you looking like a total babe.

This color is currently sold out everywhere, but I still wanted to include it because it’s gorgeous and bright, and this product in general is a major favorite. I use the Morphe Cream Blush Brush to blend it in but you can also use the brush e.l.f. specifically designed for this purpose.

I haven’t tried this blush yet, but people rave about it. If a luminous, kind of shimmery blush that is also kind of a highlighter is your thing, then look no further. One of the things about this blush that makes it have the reputation it has is its affordability and its color payoff. You get that shiny flush for only $11!

Peach/Orange Blush

This was the last color blush I got on board with. I just didn’t think I could pull it off, because I also didn’t think I could pull off orange lipstick. Now that I’ve proven myself wrong on both fronts, I’m peach blush gang. It looks so good on us melanin girls.

I had to redeem myself for listing this product with an out-of-stock color earlier. Bahamas is so pretty and gives you such a sweet, sultry look. You can apply it with a brush as I talked about earlier or you can use your fingers, whatever kind of makeup girl you are this product can work for you perfectly. I haven’t tried the luminous putty blush yet but if you have let me know what you think.

Super Shocks are this unique balance of powder and cream. They are soft to the touch and go on like a cream but blend in like a powder. It’s makeup magic. This color is a BRIGHT orange so take your time with it. Or don’t. Maybe you want to look like the embodiment of a creamsicle and honestly, that sounds like a hot look so I’m not judging!

If you’re a makeup girl you know about Maybelline’s Fit Me line. The foundation, the powder, etc. This blush looks like it’s going to give you just the right amount of color on the cheeks. It provides a hint of color according to the site, so if you’re more of a natural look lover you may want to try this one out.

Red Blush

Red blush is probably the hardest to work with of all of these blushes, but damn is it stunning. It’s severe, highlights the structure of your face, and provides a more eye-catching color at first glance.

This color in particular is an orangey red, but red nonetheless. Well, at least to my eye. I think this could possibly be used as a dupe for the haloed Rare Beauty Blushes that have an intense color payoff. A little dab will go a long way with this stuff. Pair it with a nude lip to balance the face and you are off!

Royal would look so good on someone with a deep skin tone, and I mean so good. It’s a DEEP plummy red. I haven’t used anything from Beauty Bay myself but looking at the high res photos they provide on the site, I’ve fallen in love and will most likely be buying this blush and praying I can pull it off.

As I’m typing this, this blush is currently on sale for $5 but it might go off sale tomorrow so I’m listing it as the original price. These blushes aren’t as packed with color as the super shock blushes, so if you’re looking for a light wash of color this might be the one for you!

Blush Palettes

I wanted to include these as honorable mentions because who doesn’t love affordable makeup that gives you double or triple of something you need?

This palette comes with 6 blushes and two highlighters, that’s 8 pans for 9 dollars, a little over $1 per pan. What a fucking steal. It also comes in another color pattern. I’d say Sugar and Spice is suitable for medium to deep skin tones. It’s the perfect product for your makeup kit, all your blushes in one palette instead of in individuals.

Richly pigmented, this blush palette comes with 6 shades, so at $18 that is $3 per blush. A good deal if you ask me! This one is definitely well suited for deep skin tones and boasts a beautiful color payoff.

This blush trio is a collaboration with Doja Cat. I’m usually very wary of celebrity collaborations or celebrity brands but after falling in love with Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, I’m opening up. Plus this palette is just gorgeous. A rose pink, a deep mauve pink, and orange all together. Three shades for $16 even out to a little over $5 each. Still a very good price.

Will you be buying any of these blushes, do you already own a few? Let me know!