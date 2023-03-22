Top o’ the mornin’, gals and pals! I’m on my second cup of coffee and willing the sun to come out like it’s really spring up here in NYC! While I’m waiting, I made you a Pop Culture Fix!

+ Well Amaarae’s new music video for “Reckless & Sweet” sure is gay! It’s the first song off her forthcoming album, Fountain Baby, which will be released by Interscope later this year. In a statement about the video Amaarae said: This is my sexiest video to date, and what I love most about it is that young Black women and men are about to see what our new energy is for 2023 and beyond. Moving forward, we’re grown and sexy. We’re going to make sure we always look our best, talk our best, walk our best, and most of all we’re bringing love and romance back! “Reckless & Sweet” is a sexy song. It’s about being intentional with the ways we make and give love. It’s about finding the inner sensuality and confidence without yourself and sharing that with the world. As an artist that is exactly where I’m at at the moment.”

.+ Marvel Studios veteran Victoria Alonso, one of the only openly gay high ranking execs at the studio, is leaving the company. She’s been executive producing since the first Avengers movie.

+ When Melissa Etheridge burst onto the scene in the early 90s, record execs asked her, “What are we going to do about the gay thing?” and then told her it was fine if she wouldn’t get a beard, but that she couldn’t be out there “flag-waving.”

+ How I Met Your Father is coming to regular television.

+ A stage adaptation of Smash is coming to Broadway.

+ The trailer for season four of A Black Lady Sketch show is here!

+ Jasmin Savoy Brown says Yellowjackets season two gets “so fucked up.”

+ Disney is hosting a gay rights summit in Orlando. (Did you know JoJo Siwa realized she’s gay at Disney World? The most JoJo Siwa place on earth to realize you’re gay!)

+ The 2023 BAFTA Awards nominees have been announced and there are some real gay shows up for trophies!

+ Natalie says this moment from last night’s The Rookie: Feds — Niecy Nash and Juani Feliz on a date — is a gift just for her.

+ Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie’s Vigil is heading to the skies for season two.

+ The trailer for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has arrived.

+ Natasha Lyonne wants to make sure she can still play Stevie Nicks in a biopic if she also plays Carol Channing. 😭

+ How Star Trek: Picard season three explains the queer experience.