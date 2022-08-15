32 Excerpts From Really Special “League Of Their Own” Reviews Written By Homophobes Who’ve Had Quite Enough

The new Prime Video series “League of Their Own,” inspired by the original 1992 film “A League Of Their Own,” has been received with rapture by binge-watchers all over the world but has also been met with derision from a portion of humans who are upset about Ye Olde Lesbian Agenda. That’s right, “A League Of Their Own” actually intended to represent the league as it truly was: crawling with lesbians. As a member of the queer community and a big fan of queer history, I find this thrilling but, predictably enough, there are humans out there who feel differently and have taken their rage to the world’s top rage receptacle: internet review boards. The one-star reviews section for A League Of Their Own is a real cesspool of human intolerance: people complaining about there being Black characters at all, people complaining that racism is addressed in the story, people complaining about lesbians, the word “woke,” ladies doth protesting too much, people complaining about swear words, and people complaining about historical inaccuracies in a way that often disregards actual history and/or what was actually portrayed on the show. Also, a lot of really sharp Eagle Eyes who want to just let us know that Janis Joplin songs are from the 60s, not the 40s. Okay?

Below please witness excerpts from homophobic reviews left on the Amazon Prime Video page for of “A League Of Their Own,” ripped mercilessly out of context but mostly presented in their entirety. I have edited some of these comments for clarity, grammar and spelling, but also sometimes left errors intact for artistic reasons.

1. “Wanted baseball, got gay. Not for me.”

2. “A league of inspirational women breaking barriers or a league of sexually confused/ lesbian women?”

3. “As a woman who played baseball throughout my life I find the impression that all women who play baseball are lesbians is highly offensive.”

4. “We stomached 2 episodes. Lesbians were the theme. The left ruins everything.”

5. “Seems like it was written by nasty old men who are more interested in seeing women make out with each other rather than women in empowerment like the original movie.”

6. “The main character is a feminist who immorally sends a letter to her husband. Garbage scene, Hollywood always has to have the modern woman who “doesn’t need a man.”

7. “Knew this would not be like the old movie, BUT did not expect this to be about homosexuality and cheating on spouses.”

8. “Women in the 1940s were conservative and respectful. This series tried to make them into whores and lesbians!”

9. “There are millions of women athletes and those into all kinds of sports who are not gay. Just as all professional male dancers (i.e. ballet, contemporary…) are not gay.”

10. “I’m so damned tired of Hollywood shoving homosexuality down our throats as if 75% of all relationships are homosexual ones. Although Homosexuality is less than 1% of the world’s population, Hollywood makes everyone think that 7 out of every 10 people are either already homosexual or have the propensity to be.”

11. “…[they make the] women who were, in actual life, really fine, dedicated ballplayers look like a bunch of sex addicted sluts.”

12. “When you push identity politics into a series this is what you get.

Then add the LGBQXYZ1234#$% and you get this mess.”

13. “Girls can have deep friendships that don’t become sexual. A show about that would be far more refreshing.“

14. “I wish women could be represented and sports movies like men. Those movies are always about the love of the game, not their sexuality.”

15. “This is basically just the porno version with a whole lot of white male hate going on in it.”

16. “Families stay away! Lesbian kiss scene first episode, F BOMBS throughout not necessary.”

17. “Everyone is queer. It’s nothing like the movie which is EPIC. Is Janet the mean girl? The best friend? Mean lesbian? Mean straight girl I? can’t figure it out. ”

18. “The original was about women getting the opportunity to play a sport. The series is all about sexuality and blah blah blah.”

19. “If you want to be gay or whatever you want to call yourself, that’s fine. There is NO need to push it into people faces.”

20. “… it was like orange is the new black rockford peaches edition without the entertaining drama or romcom.”

21. “Way to go, Amazon, with furthering the stereotype that straight women can’t be good athletes, or that they’re all sleeping with each other!!”

22. “SORRY NOT SORRY MY 7 YEAR OLD DOESNT NEED TO WATCH LGBTQ HAVING SEX OR THE LEADING INTO IT.. THIS IS MORE OF SOFTCORE GAY PORN THAN A FAMILY SHOW! WHAT IN THE HELL DOES LGBTQ HAVE TO DO WITH THE HISTORY OF THIS ERA?”

23. “I cannot believe they took an amazing story about brave, bold women of the 1940’s and turned it into a complete homosexual extravaganza.”

24. “That satanist Madonna replacement character: gay and dragging another woman down with her. That personality hemorrhoid Rosie O’Donell character: gay.”

25. “I loved the league of their own movie and was hoping for a light funny show. This show is less baseball, less humor and a lot more lesbian sex scenes. It should be called “Bush League” At least then you would know what you are getting.”

26. “Nothing against the LGBTQ but its awful.”

27. “There was a pandemic, the economy is in the tank, inflation is up, .. nobody is in the mood for continued lectures from the woke class about their misogyny, their white privilege, etc.”

28. “women’s baseball… gay? im sorry i can care less who you do… but do not shove your crap at me, especally a womans baseball movie… i love women and i love baseball…”

29. “More like 2022 than 1943. The story is typical in a 2022 environment. POC, Friends of Dorothy, smoking, swearing, clothing, etc. Almost nothing happened IRL back in 1943 and that’s the issue.”

30. “The baseball stuff was good. I don’t know how it ended cause I canceled my membership cause of this.”

31. “They didn’t even show any loving heterosexual relationships with the female players. This was a great opportunity for a great movie and they blew it. I had to force myself to Finnish watching.”

32. “Should have just called it ‘The L Word Season of A League of Their Own.'”