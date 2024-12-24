10 Women’s Sports Moments of 2024 That Everybody Was Watching

For all its shortcomings — and, no doubt, there have been many — 2024 was a banner year for women’s sports…and, of course, queer women have been at the forefront of that movement. As I look ahead to 2025, I reminisced about my most memorable moments in women’s sports for the year.

10. Christen Press, What Have You Done? Christen Press Plays Again

In the 89th minute of Angel City FC’s third game of the Summer Cup, it finally happened: Christen Press stepped back onto the pitch. It was a moment 781 days in the making, more than two years, after Press had torn her anterior cruciate ligament in ACFC’s inaugural season. Play went on for five more minutes, the Los Angeles crowd vacillating between cheering loudly and holding their collective breaths anytime Press was challenged. Scoreless after full time, the match proceeded to a penalty shoot-out.

The second shooter for ACFC, Press strode up to the spot, placed the ball down, and took five steps back. At the ref’s whistle, Press runs up and sends the ball into bottom left-hand corner of the goal, just out of reach of the San Diego goalkeeper. It wasn’t much but for a striker who loved nothing more than scoring goals, seeing one go into the net…it mattered. Christen Press was back.

Seeing Press on that pitch again felt wholly miraculous, like a triumph that rivaled some of Press’ most jaw-dropping goals. For more than two years, it’d been a seemingly unending rollercoaster of surgeries, rehab, and setbacks. Even I started to wonder if we’d ever see her out on the pitch again. But Press, embodying the spirit of her late mother, was relentless.

“When you’re told you need surgery for a fourth time, the people who love you start to ask, ‘At what point is she going to wake up?'” Press told ESPN. “But it never even dawned on me to give up. That’s just how I’m wired.”

9. Transphobia in Sports Comes For Cis Boxer Imane Khelif and She Goes For The Gold

It’s hard to reflect on the year in LGBT sports and not acknowledge the rampant transphobia that’s gripped the discourse. The attacks, the rampant misinformation, have made participation in sport difficult, if not impossible, for many trans athletes. But this year also offered a stark reminder that transphobia hurts us all. Here’s how Stef Rubino summed it up back in August:

Algerian Olympic women’s 66kg boxing champion Imane Khelif had to stave off accusations that she is either transgender or “too” intersex to compete in the Olympic games after her defeat of Italian boxer Angela Carini. After their bout, which saw Carini giving up on the fight after being punched by Khelif only twice, misinformation about Khelif’s sex, biology, and eligibility to compete quickly spread online thanks to comments from Carini and her team. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) quickly stepped in to defend Khelif and assure the public that the sex test results being circulated online and in the media were bogus and came from the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA), which is banned from Olympic participation. Regardless, the IOC’s statements had almost no effect on the misinformation being spread on social media and the news. Once again, the conversation on sex testing women’s sports has blasted back into our international consciousness, and people are debating everything from the efficacy to the necessity to the injustices of these tests in the public sphere.

Despite everything stacked against her, Khelif triumphed at the Olympics and brought home a gold medal.

While the spotlight has faded from Khelif to some extent, following her gold medal victory, the fight continues — out of the ring — to respond to the bullying to which Khelif was subjected. In August, the boxer filed a criminal complaint against those who engaged in cyberbullying and is preparing an additional lawsuit against French magazine Le Correspondant for libel.

Here’s hoping Khelif tastes justice in the new year.

8. The Elite 8: Brittney Griner Returns to the Olympics For Another Gold Medal

“My life is over, right here,” Brittney Griner thought when two vape cartridges were discovered in her luggage at a Russian airport. In the States, she was a licensed cannabis user but in Russia, where she was playing during the WNBA offseason, cannabis was forbidden. As she waited for customs agents to conduct their investigation, Griner felt herself slipping into a pit of despair. One mistake, one mental lapse, one rushed packing job cost Griner everything: “This is it for me. This is it for me,” she repeated to herself.

Mercifully, that day wasn’t the end of Griner’s story. When she returned stateside, after surviving a nearly 300 day nightmare, Griner pledged to never leave again, unless she was asked to suit up for Team USA. It’d be her way to repay the generosity her country had shown her. This summer, Griner got her shot.

The Phoenix Mercury center joined her WNBA peers — many of whom had been among the loudest voices advocating for her freedom — and brought home an ninth gold medal for Team USA. The path to that gold medal wasn’t nearly as easy as most people (read: me) expected. The most dominant team in Olympic sports history, the team that hadn’t lost an Olympic game since 1992, looked fallible. But thanks to Griner and her Mercury teammate, Kahleah Copper, Team USA won their eighth straight gold medal.

After the game, Griner stood on the dais, collected her gold medal, and cried as the national anthem played. She’d tell NBC News, “My country fought for me to get back and I was able to bring home gold for my country. There’s just no greater feeling.”

7. Delayed but not Denied: Sha’carri Richardson Becomes an Olympic Champion

After winning a spot on the 2020 Olympic track and field team, American sprinter Sha’carri Richardson darted into the stands and embraced the family members who had come to watch, the family she credited with getting her to this point. It was both a moment of elation and an exorcising of grief: Richardson’s biological mother had died just a week prior. But grief is not linear and rarely ends in triumph. In an effort to cope, Richardson self-medicated with marijuana and failed the post-race drug test as a result. She was suspended and lost the opportunity to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

But this year, Richardson came back better. She would heed the words of her grandmother — “Don’t start nothing and don’t finish it. You start, you finish” — finishing the race she started: the race to become an Olympic champion.

In Paris, Richardson would qualify in two events — the 100m sprint and the 4×100 relay — and medal in both. Her silver medal performance in the sprint was incredible but her anchor leg performance in the relay? It was the stuff of legends: Richardson destroying the final leg of the 4×100, pushing Team USA from third to first place and capturing the gold medal.

6. The End of an Era: Candace Parker, Layshia Clarendon, Merritt Mathias, Kelley O’Hara and Sinead Farrelly Retire

“I came. I saw. I f*cked sh*t up,” Angel City Defender Merritt Mathias touted, as she announced her retirement from professional soccer. In truth, that could be the slogan for so much of the 2024 class of retirees…so many of them came into their respective sports and completely changed the game.

Candace Parker revolutionized the game. The Tennessee product ushered in an era of position-less basketball with her 6’4″ frame capable of playing any spot on the floor. Her versatility helped win three WNBA championship with three different franchises. She remains the only player to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Award in a single season. Parker announced her retirement from basketball back in April.

Sinead Farrelly might not be the household name that other NWSL players are but few have done more to change the game. Back in 2021, Farrelly and Mana Shim both came forward and shared the story of the abuse they experienced under their former head coach, abuse that drove them both away from the game. The revelations sent shockwaves throughout the league and led to firings, changes in club ownership, and the addition of safeguards for future generations of NWSL players. Farrelly retired a champion, having won the 2023 NWSL Championship with Shim and Gotham FC.

Layshia Clarendon has played for half of the WNBA’s teams in their 12 seasons in the league and, at each stop, they have brought an unrelenting tenacity and an unmatched basketball IQ. Simply put, they made every team they were on better. But perhaps the thing that Clarendon will be remembered for, above all else, is for their involvement with the WNBA Players Association. They changed the game, quite literally, with their work on the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement and the 2020 WNBA Wubble. Clarendon announced their retirement back in September.

Kelley O’Hara has been through it. She preserved as part of one of the most poorly run franchises in sports, Sky Blue FC, and a franchise rocked by abuse allegations, the Washington Spirit. Off the field, O’Hara was the backbone to the US Women’s National Team’s equal pay fight. Through it all, O’Hara has been an absolute winner. She retires having won two NWSL championships, two World Cups, and Olympic gold.

We still don’t know if this is it — and, truth be told, I sincerely hope it’s not — but it seems likely that we’ve seen the last of Diana Taurasi playing professional basketball. If this is it, Taurasi will retire as one of the greatest basketball players ever to play the game. The accolades are endless; she’s as dominant an offense force as the WNBA has seen and likely will ever see.

They came, they saw, they fucked shit up…now comes the difficult part: imaging the game without them.

5. Empire State of Mind: New York Liberty Wins the WNBA Championships

In 1999, the New York Liberty found themselves trailing the Houston Comets, 1-0, in a best-of-three WNBA Finals. Looking to stave off elimination, the Liberty found themselves in a dogfight on the Comets’ home court. In the final seconds, Houston took a two-point lead on a Tina Thompson basket. Houston left just 2.4 seconds on the clock. To save their season, the Liberty needed a miracle…and, to everyone’s dismay, they got one.

Teresa Weatherspoon caught an inbounds pass from Kym Hampton and launched a desperation three from 50 feet out. The shot banked in and the Liberty snatched victory form the jaws of defeat, 68-67. The team would go onto to lose the series but still, it was the closest the Liberty would get to a WNBA championship for the next 25 years.

New York’s eventual road to the championship didn’t rely on miracles — well, maybe a little bit — it was the result of a long brick by brick rebuilding of the franchise. It started with new owners in 2019, a heralded rookie in 2020, the addition of the league’s Most Improved Player in 2021, and the recruitment of a head coach with a championship pedigree in 2022.

Then the franchise heeded the wise words of Megan Rapinoe — “You can’t win a championship without gays on your team” — and went out and recruited three gays to Brooklyn: Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Courtney Vandersloot. It took a year to get the chemistry right but, in the end, the Liberty made magic: winning the franchise’s first ever WNBA title.

4. Do It For Marta (x2)

In the last seconds of the first half of Brazil’s Olympic match-up with Spain, Marta Vieira da Silva made a reckless closeout on Spain’s Olga Carmona. The referee showed the Brazilian star a red card and the gravity of the situation hit everyone on the pitch. Marta dissolved into tears. Her peers — her Brazilian teammates and her Spanish opponents — gathered to console her. Marta was sent off (and subsequently banned from the next two Brazilian matches) and the world wonder: would the international career of the best women’s football player of all time end like this?

Her teammates were determined to write a better ending to the legend’s Hall of Fame career. They’d defeat the host nation, France, in the quarterfinals and then trounce Spain in a semi-final rematch of that group stage game. Seleção rallied for Marta, propelling themselves to the gold medal match, giving Marta one more chance to wear the Brazilian crest.

“Honestly, in these games without Marta, we did it for her,” Brazil midfielder Angelina said. “We want to give her a really great send-off. It was a dream of mine to play with Marta, and now it’s a dream come true. To do it in the final in the Olympics, it’s just perfect.”

Brazil would fall short in the gold medal match — leaving Marta to collect her third Olympic silver medal — but that fighting spirit would follow Marta back to her NWSL club team, the Orlando Pride. The club had languished for a long time, with Marta’s presence being the lone, consistent bright spot. But this year, they found new life: propelled by the unstoppable play of Barbara Banda and a reinvigorated Marta, the Pride won their first ever NWSL championship.

3. New Leagues, Who Dis? The Professional Women’s Hockey League Kicks Off Its First Season With More New Leagues On The Way

2024 started off with so much promise. As the world ushered in a new year, women’s sports welcomed a new professional league to the fold: the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The PWHL kicked off its inaugural season before a sold out crowd in Toronto, Canada. The team’s two captains — Blayre Turnbull of Toronto and Micah Zandee-Hart of New York — met a center ice for the ceremonial puck drop and, afterwards, they shared a hug. It was just a brief moment but that embrace felt like a collective sigh of relief: after numerous failed attempts, female hockey players finally had a professional league that guaranteed them a living wage.

By almost any metric, the PWHL’s inaugural season was a rousing success. Seemingly every week, the league is setting new attendance records, only to break it the following week. For example, a pivotal match-up between Toronto and Montreal drew 21,105 to the Bell Centre — home of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens — breaking a record that both teams had set just two months earlier. Everyone watches women’s sports indeed.

But the PWHL wasn’t the only new league to debut in 2024: the USL Super League, a top flight soccer league, on par with the NWSL, played its first match on August 17, 2024. The USLS debuted with eight teams and already has plans to add another 10 clubs, pending stadium availability. It’ll be interesting, in the coming years, to see how/if the USLS can compete with the NWSL for top talent and if American enthusiasm for soccer can support more than one top women’s league.

Other leagues set to debut include:

Unrivaled, a professional three-on-three women’s basketball league featuring some of the best (and gayest) players from the WNBA; Set to debut in January 2025

Women’s Lacrosse League is a forthcoming four-team league, owned and organized by the Premier Lacrosse League; Set to debut in February at the 2025 Lexus Championship Series.

Women’s Elite Rugby, a top flite semi-professional league, that is set to launch in 2025. The Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, and the Twin Cities will all play host to WER teams.

Women’s Pro Baseball League, a six team professional women’s baseball league, based in the northeastern United States, that’s set to debut in 2026.

So many more opportunities for us all to become WAGs…or, you know, play sports…if that’s your thing. I can’t wait.

2. A Bargain At Twice The Price: The NWSL’s New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Imagine for a second that you’re about to graduate university and it’s time for you to find your first adult job. This time, though, instead of having a say about it, your fate is left entirely to someone else. They get to set your salary and decide where you live without much regard to the life you’ve already crafted for yourself. Maybe you’ll get to live in a state that respects your rights and offers nondiscrimination protections but also, maybe not.

Sounds awful, right? And yet, somehow, in America, we’ve consigned prospective professional athletes to that fate… until now. In one of the most underappreciated sports stories of the year, the NWSL eliminated its collegiate draft as part of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. In addition, veteran players can no longer be traded without their consent. The changes were spearheaded by Meghann Burke, the executive director of the NWSL Players Association, and player representatives from across the league. You can watch this video on X all about it.

The new CBA shifts the balance of power in the league: treating players like human beings and not commodities to be shifted around at someone’s whim. Moreover, the new CBA puts the onus on owners to really invest in their clubs and build strong front offices to attract players, rather than relying on the draft to stock poorly managed teams with top talent. These moves put the NWSL on par with leagues around the world but, in America, drafts remain an unfortunate reality in professional sports. Hopefully, one day, other leagues — I’m looking at you, WNBA — will follow suit.

1. Everyone Watches Women’s Sports™

Last Thursday, ESPN aired the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball championship. Both matches (Nebraska vs. Penn State and Louisville vs. Pittsburgh) garnered over a million viewers and drew a bigger audience than NBA action that night.

Time and time again, this year has confirmed that the problem has never been the product, the problem has been the lack of access to an audience. Give women’s sports the platform it deserves and the audience will respond, leading to monster ratings for women’s college basketball, the WNBA, soccer and volleyball.

Everybody would watch women’s sports, if more networks gave them the opportunity. Let’s hope 2024 was enough proof to spark change for 2025.

What were your favorite sports moments of 2024? Any big hopes for women’s sports in 2025?