Step right up, step right up, hot Pop Culture Fixes here! Fresh from the oven! Right here, right here, Pop Culture Fixes!

+ Yellowjackets is going to get even more unhinged in season two. Sophie Nélisse, who plays teen Shauna, told Variety: “There’s scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like ‘What the fuck are we doing. Like, literally, what the fuck are we doing. You’ll look at it, and you’ll understand, but I don’t think you’ve ever seen such a scene in TV before.” Drew Burnett Gregory, who first reported this news to Autostraddle Slack, added, “Yes haha yes yes!”

+ Outfest has selected ten queer and transgender writers from diverse backgrounds for its 2022 Screenwriting Lab. You might recognize one name in particular on this list and that name is DREW BURNETT GREGORY!

+ Oooh the official trailer for The Last of Us is here!

+ Los Espookys will not be returning to HBO for a third season.

+ Aisha Tyler confirms Tara Lewis is pansexual in Criminal Minds: Evolution.

+ Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are teaming up to play moms of gay kids who are getting married, in a new Amazon film. Autostraddle’s own A. Tony summed up the news thus: “Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria not being lesbians in this movie is a personal affront to me.”

+ Elliot Page is writing a book called PAGEBOY!!!!

+ Tegan and Sara’s favorite albums of 2022.

+ Haley Kiyoko is still becoming Lesbian Jesus.

+ And, finally, happy holigays from Hulu.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but there’s a #HappiestSeason Yule log on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UVhxRf5D8d — lesbiyinzer scrooge (@lesbiyinzer) December 3, 2022