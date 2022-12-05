Pop Culture Fix: “Yellowjackets” Promises Things You’ve Never Seen on TV in Season 2

By

Step right up, step right up, hot Pop Culture Fixes here! Fresh from the oven! Right here, right here, Pop Culture Fixes!

+ Yellowjackets is going to get even more unhinged in season two. Sophie Nélisse, who plays teen Shauna, told Variety: “There’s scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like ‘What the fuck are we doing. Like, literally, what the fuck are we doing. You’ll look at it, and you’ll understand, but I don’t think you’ve ever seen such a scene in TV before.” Drew Burnett Gregory, who first reported this news to Autostraddle Slack, added, “Yes haha yes yes!”

+ Outfest has selected ten queer and transgender writers from diverse backgrounds for its 2022 Screenwriting Lab. You might recognize one name in particular on this list and that name is DREW BURNETT GREGORY!

+ Oooh the official trailer for The Last of Us is here!

+ Los Espookys will not be returning to HBO for a third season.

+ Aisha Tyler confirms Tara Lewis is pansexual in Criminal Minds: Evolution.

+ Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are teaming up to play moms of gay kids who are getting married, in a new Amazon film. Autostraddle’s own A. Tony summed up the news thus: “Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria not being lesbians in this movie is a personal affront to me.”

+ Elliot Page is writing a book called PAGEBOY!!!!

+ Tegan and Sara’s favorite albums of 2022.

+ Haley Kiyoko is still becoming Lesbian Jesus.

+ And, finally, happy holigays from Hulu.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1491 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!